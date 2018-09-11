ASE August revenues rise 8.7%, PTI hit record

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

ASE Technology Holding, the parent company of IC backend houses Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), saw its August revenues increase 8.7% sequentially, while memory backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI) enjoyed another month of record-high revenues.

ASE Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.59 billion (US$1.15 billion) for August 2018. Sales of its IC assembly, testing and material business came to NT$22.38 billion during the month, rising a slight 1% sequentially.

ASE generated revenues of NT$27.62 billion in August 2018, up 11.4% on month and nearly 13% on year, while SPIL's revenues grew 8% from a year earlier and 0.3% sequentially to NT$7.96 billion.

PTI, which provides backend services for DRAM and NAND flash memory, as well as logic ICs, disclosed consolidated revenues for August 2018 increased 11.1% from a year ago and 1.3% on month to NT$6.2 billion. August marked the second consecutive month of record revenues for the company.

PTI's cumulative 2018 revenues through August totaled NT$45.45 billion, rising 21.7% on year.