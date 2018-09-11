ASE August revenues rise 8.7%, PTI hit record

ASE Technology Holding, the parent company of IC backend houses Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), saw its August revenues increase 8.7% sequentially, while memory backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI) enjoyed another month of record-high revenues.
ASE Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.59 billion (US$1.15 billion) for August 2018. Sales of its IC assembly, testing and material business came to NT$22.38 billion during the month, rising a slight 1% sequentially.
ASE generated revenues of NT$27.62 billion in August 2018, up 11.4% on month and nearly 13% on year, while SPIL's revenues grew 8% from a year earlier and 0.3% sequentially to NT$7.96 billion.
PTI, which provides backend services for DRAM and NAND flash memory, as well as logic ICs, disclosed consolidated revenues for August 2018 increased 11.1% from a year ago and 1.3% on month to NT$6.2 billion. August marked the second consecutive month of record revenues for the company.
PTI's cumulative 2018 revenues through August totaled NT$45.45 billion, rising 21.7% on year.