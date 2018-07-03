Global semiconductor sales increase 21% in May, says SIA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$38.7 billion for the month of May 2018, an increase of 21% from the May 2017 total of US$32 billion and 3% more than last month's total of US$37.6 billion, according to SIA.

"The global semiconductor market has posted consistent growth of greater than 20% for 14 consecutive months, and May 2018 marked the industry's highest-ever monthly sales," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "The Americas led the way once again, with sales increasing by more than 30% compared to last year, and sales were up across all major semiconductor product categories on both a year-to-year and month-to-month basis."

Year-to-year sales increased solidly across all regions: the Americas (31.6%), China (28.5%), Europe (18.7%), Japan (14.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (8.7%). Month-to-month sales increased more modestly across all regions: China (6.3%), Japan (2.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.2%), the Americas (1.1%), and Europe (1.0%).