Bits + chips
Global semiconductor sales increase 21% in May, says SIA
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$38.7 billion for the month of May 2018, an increase of 21% from the May 2017 total of US$32 billion and 3% more than last month's total of US$37.6 billion, according to SIA.

"The global semiconductor market has posted consistent growth of greater than 20% for 14 consecutive months, and May 2018 marked the industry's highest-ever monthly sales," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "The Americas led the way once again, with sales increasing by more than 30% compared to last year, and sales were up across all major semiconductor product categories on both a year-to-year and month-to-month basis."

Year-to-year sales increased solidly across all regions: the Americas (31.6%), China (28.5%), Europe (18.7%), Japan (14.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (8.7%). Month-to-month sales increased more modestly across all regions: China (6.3%), Japan (2.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.2%), the Americas (1.1%), and Europe (1.0%).

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.