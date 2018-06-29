Taiwan kicks off NT$4 billion semiconductor project to foster AI chip talent

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

A total of 20 out of 45 academic applicants have been selected to join the four-year Semiconductor Moonshot Project hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), which will spend NT$4 billion (US$131.35 million) supporting the development of cutting-edge process technologies and foster AI (artificial intelligence) talent through 2022.

The 20 qualified academic R&D teams, headed by top professors from leading universities in Taiwan and comprising AI-related graduate students, will focus their R&D on cognitive computing and AI processor chips; next-generation memory designs; new semiconductor process technologies, and materials and sensing devices; and Internet of Things (IoT) systems and information security. The project also involves academic-private sector collaboration in fostering AI and semiconductor talent, according to MOST.

Science minister Chen Liang-gee said that the project will be implemented through 2022, when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is set to start volume production of its 3nm process. He said 2022 will see explosive applications of core AI technologies and chips to a variety of terminal devices including unmanned vehicles, AR/VR and IoT, stressing that Taiwan's semiconductor businesses must manage to apply AI chip solutions to every business lines to better tap huge business opportunities.

TSMC's chief technology officer Jack Sun, who discussed the concrete contents of the Semiconductor Moonshot Project with the science minister, said that his company believes the AI era has really come, and Taiwan's medical and agricultural sectors can first all join forces with semiconductor firms to benefit best from the AI applications, with the project likely to achieve more than done by Taiwan's semiconductor industry now.

Sun said that TSMC will provide the best backing for academic research teams by helping them with experimental tests of various prototype accreditations, logics and memory chips.

The project is one of the many AI-related initiatives launched by MOST. Other initiativess include an NT$5 billion, five-year plan to set up four AI innovation research centers, and another NT$5 billion project to set up AI cloud service and high-performance computing platforms.