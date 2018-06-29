Bits + chips
UMC in trading halt pending announcement
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has entered a trading halt today (June 29), pending the release of material information, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). UMC is scheduled to hold a press event this afternoon to make an announcement, said the company, without elaborating further.

Speculation has emerged that UMC's upcoming announcement is about a takeover of an 8-inch wafer fab from a Japan-based IDM. UMC has seen its 8-inch wafer fabs run at full capacity, and already raised its 8-inch foundry quotes to reflect tight supply.

