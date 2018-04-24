SK Hynix 1Q18 profits surge over 70%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SK Hynix has reported operating profits of KRW4.37 trillion (US$4.2 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, up 77% from a year earlier, while consolidated revenues increased 39% on year to KRW8.72 trillion.

SK Hynix' revenues and operating profits for the first quarter represented sequential decreases of 3% and 2%, respectively, however. Despite continued favorable prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, shipments decreased on quarter due to seasonality, the company said.

SK Hynix disclosed its DRAM bit shipments fell 5% sequentially in the first quarter. Demand for mobile devices became weak, which was partially offset by robust demand for servers, the company said. SK Hynix added its DRAM ASPs rose 9% on quarter during the same period.

Meanwhile, SK Hynix' NAND flash bit shipments declined by 10% sequentially in the first quarter mainly due to weak sales of mobile devices, while ASPs slipped 1% on quarter.

SK Hynix generated net profits of KRW3.12 trillion in the first quarter of 2018, up 64% on year but down 3% sequentially.

In addition, SK Hynix noted the company will put increased focus on enhancing leading-edge technologies and diversifying its product portfolio. The company will be expanding sales of 1Xnm chips including 1Xnm server and graphics DRAM products.

SK Hynix is also gearing up to enter the enterprise SSD market with its PCIe products that have been validated recently by customers, the company said. SK Hynix continued it will be ready for production of 72-layer 3D NAND chips for high-density mobile devices and client SSD solutions.