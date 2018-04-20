Wiwynn to report robust 2018 sales

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

White-box server and storage equipment maker Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron, is expected to enjoy robust revenue growth in 2018 driven by growing orders for data centers, according to some market watchers.

In March, Wiwynn had revenues of NT$17.04 billion (US$576.29 million), up 62.61% on month and over 400% on year with first-quarter 2018 revenues arriving at NT$39.43 billion, increasing 279.68% on year.

Wiwynn reported revenues of NT$85.67 billion for 2017, up 169.92% on year and based on its recent performances, the market watchers believe the company's 2018 revenues are likely to enjoy a surging growth on year as in 2017.

Wiwynn is currently a server supplier of Facebook and Microsoft and may enter the supply chain of Amazon after having completed the proof-of-concept (POC) process, the market watchers said.

Since Amazon already has four suppliers handling its server demand, Wiwynn is likely to obtain only limited orders initially, but will have a good chance of seeing the volumes rise, as Internet service providers' demand for cloud computing servers keep growing.

Wiwynn declined to comment on its clients or orders as well as market watchers' forecast.

