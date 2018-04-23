Facebook delays smart speaker launch to October

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Facebook's smart speakers reportedly will begin mass production in June as originally scheduled, but the order volumes for 2018 have been cut by around 20% from the original plan, while the product launch is estimated to be delayed to October, according to sources from the upstream supply chain. The order volumes for 2019 remain unchanged.

Facebook originally planned to unveil two smart speakers in May, but the plan has been postponed because the company founder Mark Zuckerberg had been summoned to the US congress to testify on the company's privacy issues.

Facebook has prepared two smart speakers codenamed Fiona and Aloha, both equipped with a 15-inch in-cell panel supplied from LG Display. Pegatron is the sole manufacturer of the two devices.

Aloha will carry a higher price tag than Fiona because of its adjustable display.

Meanwhile, Apple's HomePod is reportedly suffering from weak sales, causing the US-based vendor to dramatically cut related orders to the supply chain, down from 500,000 units a month to only 200,000, the sources noted.

Facebook prepares two smart speakers for 2018

