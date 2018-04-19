TSMC reports EPS of NT$3.46 for 1Q18

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported net profits of NT$89.79 billion (US$3.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, down 9.6% sequentially but up 2.5% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$3.46.

TSMC posted revenues for first-quarter 2018 grew 6.1% from a year earlier but fell 10.6% on quarter to NT$248.08 billion. Revenues in US dollars came to US$8.46 billion, up 12.7% on year but down 8.2% on quarter, and meeting the company's guidance of between US$8.4 billion and US$8.5 billion.

TSMC attributed the 10.6% sequential revenue decline to "mobile product seasonality and an unfavorable foreign exchange rate."

Sales generated from the computer segment saw an impressive 30% sequential growth in the first quarter of 2018, while sales from the communication segment grew 19% from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, sales generated from the consumer and industrial/standard sectors increased 9% and 4%, respectively, on quarter.

In terms of process technology, 10nm chip shipments accounted for 19% of TSMC's total wafer revenues in the first quarter, down from 25% in the fourth quarter of 2017, while 16/20nm and 28nm chip shipments each grew 2pp on quarter to 22% and 20%, respectively, as a proportion of company revenues.

In addition, TSMC saw revenues generated from orders placed by its China-based customers climb to account for 19% of its total wafer revenues in the first quarter compared with 13% in the prior quarter, while those placed by its customers based in North America fell to 59% as a proportion of company revenues from 67% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

TSMC disclosed gross margin rose 0.3pp sequentially to 50.3% in the first quarter of 2018, which came in line with the company's guidance of 49.5-51.5%. Gross margin for the first quarter was down 1.6pp compared to the same period in 2017. Meanwhile, operating margin fell on both sequential and on-year bases to 39% in the first quarter of 2018, which also met its estimate given in January.

"Our first quarter business was impacted by an unfavorable foreign exchange rate as NT dollar has appreciated by 5.9% against US dollar over first quarter of 2017, as well as mobile product seasonality, while the continuing strong demand for cryptocurrency mining moderated the mobile softness," said Lora Ho, SVP and CFO of TSMC. "Moving into second quarter 2018, continued weak demand from our mobile sector will negatively impact our business despite strength in cryptocurrency mining."

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$7.8 billion and US$7.9 billion in the second quarter, with gross margin and operating margin reaching 47-49% and 35-37%, respectively.

TSMC also unveiled the company's capex target for 2018 of between US$11.5 billion and US$12 billion.