SPIL Jinjiang plant to start generating revenues in 1Q19

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries' (SPIL) Jinjiang plant in Fujian, China will initially focus on providing backend services for DRAM memory, and will start generating revenues in the first quarter of 2019, according to industry sources.

SPIL disclosed recently that Siliconware Electronics (Fujian) will build a new factory for a total of CNY186.306 million (US$29.7 million). Siliconware Electronics was established in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Taiwan-based IC backend house.

Siliconware Electronics will be dedicated to providing backend services for DRAM memory, SPIL chairman Bough Lin said in a February interview with Digitimes. The subsidiary will be working with Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit, Lin disclosed.

Lin also regarded SPIL's investment in Siliconware Electronics as an opportunity for the Taiwan-based company's future growth.

The construction of Jin Hua's 12-inch wafer plant is reportedly ahead of schedule. The phase-one facility of the plant is expected to kick off production in the third quarter of 2018, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.