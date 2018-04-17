SPIL China subsidiary building new factory

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) disclosed on April 16 that production subsidiary Siliconware Electronics (Fujian) has struck a deal with China MCC20 Group for the construction of a new facility.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), SPIL said a total of CNY186.306 million (US$29.7 million) will be spent on the facility construction.

Siliconware Electronics was established for a total of US$45 million, SPIL disclosed previously. The wolly-owned subsidiary is dedicated to providing assembly and testing services for memory and logic devices.

Located at the Fujian (Jinjiang) IC Industrial Park, China, Siliconware Electronics is expected to be part of the supply chains of United Microelectronics' (UMC) 12-inch logic IC fab in Xiamen, and Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit for which UMC is developing DRAM production technologies, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying.

SPIL also has a subsidiary in Suzhou, China to fulfill IC packaging orders from foundries locally. Named Siliconware Technology (Suzhou), the unit became a joint venture between SPIL and Tsinghua Unigroup after the Taiwan-based company sold a 30% stake in it to the China state-backed semiconductor group.