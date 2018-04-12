Micron rolls out edge storage solutions for video surveillance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Micron Technology has announced general availability of the 128GB and 256GB density of edge storage microSD card solutions and collaboration with several leading video surveillance solution providers to promote surveillance-grade edge storage.

Built on Micron's 64-layer 3D TLC NAND technology, the newly released solutions enable greater capacity in a smaller space, delivering up to 30 days of surveillance video storage in the camera itself, according to the company.

Over 98% of all microSD cards sold globally in 2017 were used in consumer applications, according to IHS Markit. These consumer-grade memory cards are not designed and validated for commercial use in video surveillance applications. Micron indicated its industrial microSD cards are designed specifically for professional video surveillance use cases and include a three-year warranty for 24x7 continuous video recording usage. The Micron microSD card design and firmware is optimized to ensure a reliable, robust and low-maintenance system design that delivers 24x7 continuous recording capability with minimum video frame drops.

"Due to a lack of surveillance-grade solutions, organizations have relied on the use of retail microSD cards that are not optimized for 24x7 recording. As a result, these cards may fail earlier and also experience video frame drops as high as 30 percent," said Amit Gattani, senior director of embedded segment marketing at Micron. "With a strong industry trend toward more analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in surveillance cameras, there is a growing demand for higher reliability and higher density storage in the cameras. Micron is addressing this need with industry-leading density of 256GB in a surveillance-grade microSD card."

Micron disclosed many leading professional surveillance system providers have adopted and deploying its solutions across their products. These companies include Dahua Technology, Infinova, Vivotek and GeoVision.

The 128GB (US$59 MSRP) and 256GB (US$119 MSRP) versions of the Micron Industrial microSD Cards are available now for ordering through Micron global distribution channels, according to the company.

IHS Markit has forecast that over 130 million professional video surveillance cameras will be shipped in 2018, up from about 100 million in 2016. "Small to medium businesses will drive significant growth in the coming years in the video surveillance-as-a-service market," said Jon Cropley, senior principal analyst for video surveillance at IHS Markit. "Currently, these organizations typically rely on backend recording solutions for data storage. However, an increasing number of systems are available that do not require local network video recorders. The emergence of high-density edge storage has played a major role in this."