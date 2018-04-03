ASE breaks ground for new factory in southern Taiwan

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), a provider of semiconductor assembly and test services, on April 3 held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its K25 building in the Nantze Export Processing Phase 2 Zone in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

When completed, the about 33,050-square meter K25 factory will add more than 1,800 employees, ASE indicated. Total investment in the new factory construction, which is scheduled to complete in the first quarter of 2020, is estimated at US$416 million, the company continued.

The Taiwan-based IC backend house expects the new K25 facility to bring in an additional NT$10 billion (US$343.1 million) in revenues annually.

The new factory building is part of ASE's expansion project announced in 2015, under which the company will build six factories in Taiwan to meet growing demand for advanced IC packaging within the next 4-5 years. The K25 factory will be engaged in the production for IoT, big data, robot and other AI applications.

ASE also disclosed operations of its K21, K22 and K23 factories involved in its expansion project have already kicked off, while the new K24 factory will be ready for volume production in the first quarter of 2019. Construction for the 66,120-square meter K24 factory kicked off in October 2016.

In addition, ASE acquired a factory building near its operations in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan in January 2017. The factory dubbed K26 will also be facilitating the company's expansion project, ASE said.