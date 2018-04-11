ASE 1Q18 revenues decrease

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$64.97 billion (US$2.22 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, down 22.6% sequentially and 2.4% on year.

ASE posted consolidated revenues of NT$22.37 billion for March 2018, up 17.7% on month but down 1.7% from a year earlier. The company's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business generated March revenues of NT$13.21 billion, up 16.1% sequentially but down 0.7% on year.

ASE said previously the company's IC backend business sales would register strong sequential growth in the second quarter and grow through the last quarter of 2018.

ASE's consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 and all of the year climbed to record-high levels of NT$83.99 billion and NT$290.44 billion, respectively.

ASE expects to post another year of record revenues in 2018. In addition to mobile devices, automotive electronics and AI (artificial intelligence) applications will be driving the company's revenue growth this year. ASE is also optimistic about demand for memory chips and system-in-package (SiP) devices.

Fellow company Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$6.81 billion for March 2018, up 15.8% sequentially and 2.1% on year. Revenues came to NT$18.91 billion for the first quarter of 2018, down 12.5% on quarter and 3.3% from a year earlier.

ASE and SPIL are set to become parallel sibling firms under a parent holding company, ASE Industrial Holding, which is scheduled to start trading on TWSE's mainboard on April 30. Shares of ASE and SPIL will be delisted from TWSE on the day when ASE Industrial starts trading its share. ASE's and SPIL's ADRs listed on Nasdaq will also stop trading after April 18 paving the way for the listing of ASE Industrial, according to the companies.