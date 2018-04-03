China firms making progress in AI chip development

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) chip developers including Hisilicon Semiconductor, Cambricon, DeePhi Tech, Horizon Robotics and Bitmain have been aggressively planning new business strategies to compete against global first-tier chip vendors leveraging assistance from the China government.

The China government has recently announced a three-year plan to promote AI technology and industry development from 2018-2020 targeting eight major applications including smart cars and service robots.

Currently, several types of chips including ASIC, GPU, FPGA and CPU, have already been used for machine learning and deep neural network calculation with players including Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, IBM and Samsung Electronics all developing new technologies and chips for the AI market.

As for China-based developers, Hisilicon has recently announced its AI-supported application processor, the Kirin 970, made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 10nm FinFET process. The chip's R&D, design and shipments have all turned out to be better than expected with support from the China government and its parent company Huawei.

Cambricon was originally a team under the Chinese Academy of Sciences that handled development of processors and AI technology. The company was founded in 2016 with the release of its first chip for deep learning applications. The company has also been invested by many China-based first-tier players including Alibaba, Lenovo and Turing.

DeePhi has released two AI chips with one for cloud computing applications and one for end device applications. The company has obtained funds from Samsung, Alibaba, MediaTek and Xilinx, and DeePhi's FPGAs recently have achieved significant improvement in its calculation performance thanks to the technical assistance from Xilinx.

Horizon has obtained investments from Intel and is looking to accelerate its R&D in embedded AI hardware architecture for the autonomous driving market with Intel's experience and resources in CPU, FPGA and 5G communication development. Intel has provided Horizon a flexible and low-power-consumption platform integrating its FPGA technology with Horizon's technologies. Intel also sent an executive to become a director of Horizon.

Bitmain is currently a major cryptocurrency mining system supplier worldwide and one of TSMC's major clients in 2018. In addition to the cryptocurrency mining, the company has also been placing resources in AI development and is reportedly planning to release an ASIC with a design similar to Google's TPU 2.