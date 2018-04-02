CHT revving up multi-pronged deployments to perform better in 2018

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

In line with the development of 5G, IoT, smart home and smart city applications, Taiwan's leading telecom operator Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) is actively proceeding with new strategic deployments in its three major business segments of personal, household and enterprise user services in 2018, seeking to secure better business performances than in 2017, according to CHT president Sheih Chi-mau.

Despite its revenues from voice services declining significantly due to the rising of free-call apps, CHT still managed to score revenues of NT$227.55 billion (US$7.804 billion) in 2017, a figure higher than its financial guidance for the year. In addition, CHT saw its share of the 4G user market surge to 36.8% after having signed up over one million new subscribers in 2017, firmly the No. 1 position in the market.

Also in 2017, CHT invested heavily in the construction of base stations for communication networks, with its network coverage rate hitting 100% around Taiwan. After the expiration of 2G licenses, CHT has also introduced the U900 technology to expand its base stations, allowing the company to outpace rival peers in voice communication coverage.

Projected revenue growth

Sheih said that CHT has projected its annual revenues for 2018 to surge further from the 2017 level to the range of NT$ 231.47-232.87 billion, and has set clear-cut operation goals for the three major business segments. In the personal user market, for instance, the company expects the user number of its mobile payment service Hami Wallet to hit two million by the end of 2018. It will utilize big data to integrate physical stores and e-shops, and help 3G users smoothly transfer to 4G networks so as to boost the average revenue per user (ARPU).

In the household user market, CHT will focus more on promoting high-speed web access services, seeking to boost to over 30% the user number ratio for those who patronize high-speed access (100M to 1G) services in 2018. Also, CHT hopes its MOD user number can break the 2 million mark by the end of the year.

As to the enterprise user market, the company will continue to contend for smart city and other forward-looking telecom projects hosted by the government, and incorporate related ICT solutions to business users in accordance with their needs. Moreover, CHT will move to build IoT-based ecosystems for the users.

Capex increases to NT$33.1 billion

Sheih revealed that in order to provide quality network infrastructures to support the development of digital economy, CHT will earmark NT$33.1 billion as capital expenses in 2018, up NT$6 billion from 2017. In this regard, the company has completed the deployment of NB-IoT networks and will establish a pilot 5G network by the end of 2018 at the earliest.

In the fixed-line broadband network service, CHT will actively engage in the construction of Gbps-enabled networks in 2018 to help the government achieve a high coverage rate for 1Gbps networks by 2020, while also promoting advanced Wi-Fi service solutions to household users.

In terms of internet business, CHT will heavily push for the development new-generation smart software-defined networks (SDN). In this aspect, CHT will promote software-defined LAN and WAN services, and will soon complete the establishment of SDN and NFV (network function virtualization) at its two core cloud service facilities.

In international undersea cable operations, CHT is operating as many as 12 submarine cables for international telecom services, and will soon complete the deployment of a new cross-Pacific (NCP) connecting Japan and the US to significantly expand the bandwidths for telecom services between Taiwan and both countries.

AIoT platform

CHT has captured 3 million out of a total of 11 million IoT accounts released by Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), and it is actively promoting its AIoT (artificial intelligence IoT) platform to related fields. Shieh said the platform mainly integrates the applications of AI, big data, information security, AR and blockchains to satisfy the needs by smart energy saving, environmental monitoring, smart building, logistics, smart healthcare and smart manufacturing sectors. Since the platform was launched in late 2017, CHT has attracted 500 enterprise users, and it expects the user number to surge significantly after more than 400,000 IoT devices operate on the platform by the end of 2018.

Sheih also stressed that CHT will center its new AI services on five major application segments including smart transportation, smart operation sustainment, smart home, smart security and smart channels, and will seek strategic alliances with related firms to deepen the development of various AI application services.

To meet the demand for big data analysis, CHT will also build a comprehensive database that can analyze 16 billion pieces of instant mobile data per day. The company now maintains over 200 data specialists and more than 150 talent versed in AI technologies and applications, according to Sheih.

CHT president Sheih Chi-mau

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, April 2018