Automotive IC market to top US$40 billion in 2018, says Digitimes Research

Carlos Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The global market scale for automotive semiconductors is estimated to surpass US$40 billion in 2018 after surging 11% on year to US$35.7 billion in 2017 from US$32.2 billion, according to Digitimes Research.

In the sector, the world's top-four suppliers NXP, Renesas, Infineon and STMicroelectronics are expected to see their combined revenues from automotive semiconductors account for 39% of total market sales for the year, Digitimes Research estimates.

In 2017-2018, the four suppliers mainly focus their deployments on such application segments as automotive communications, automotive sensors and power systems.

Among them, NXP and ST have collaborated with automotive communication specialists to launch their respective V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication solutions, both based on the dedicated short range communication (DSRC) technology.

In the automotive sensing segment, the suppliers have all rolled out 77GHz automotive radar sensors, seeking to capture the business opportunities associated with ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

As to power systems, the transformation from oil-fueled engines to battery-powered ones will be accompanied by the need for higher power output and increasingly complicated control system. This will bring changes in semiconductor process materials and chipset architectures, Digitimes Research indicates.