    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 10, 2022
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Micron announces US$40 billion investment plan despite gloomy revenue forecast

    Misha Lu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Micron Technology announced on August 9 it would invest US$40 billion to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in the US. The investment, according to Micron, will proceed in multiple phases all the way to the end of the decade.

    The announcement came on the same day when US president Joe Biden signed the US$52 billion Chips Act into law. However, the investment, lauded by the company as the "largest ever investment in US memory manufacturing," was partially overshadowed by Micron's pessimistic revenue forecast revealed on the same day.

    In a regulatory filing, the US memory chipmaker warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as the demand for PCs and smartphones fades, and consequently cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast. There will be "significant sequential declines in revenue and margins," according to Micron.

    In fact, the weakening demand was not confined to consumer electronics, as Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told Bloomberg in an interview. Inventory adjustments also occur in data centers, industrial and auto sectors. As a result, Micron is planning to reduce its capital expenditures in the short term.

    Micron's US$40 billion investment is a part of a larger US$150 billion global investment packages announced in October last year to boost the US competitiveness in the semiconductor sector.

    According to IDC, 175 zettabytes of data will be generated worldwide in 2025. This growing demand, according to a report released by Micron, has driven memory and storage chips to grow from 10% of global semiconductor revenue in the year 2000 to approximately 30% of the industry's revenue today. Meanwhile, DRAM and NAND chips represent approximately two-thirds of the world's 300mm semiconductor wafer output.

    When it comes to memory manufacturing, according to Micron, the costs in the US run 35-45% higher than in lower-cost markets, making government funding necessary. The latest announced investment, therefore, will receive support from Chips Act. The company aims to eventually grow domestic production of memory from less than 2% to 10% of the global market in the next decade.

    As the world's third largest memory supplier, Micron accounted for 23.8% of the global DRAM market, and 10.9% of the NAND market, according first-quarter 2022 data from TrendForce. Together with Western Digital (WD), it also proposed a Memory Coalition of Excellence (MCOE) on August 4 to align with the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) created under the Chips Act, seeking to improve US R&D funding for developing next-generation memory technologies.

