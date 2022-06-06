Enterprise SSD revenue up 14% in 1Q22, says TrendForce

Enterprise SSD revenue worldwide grew 14.1% sequentially to US$5.58 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to TrendForce.

Orders from the data center sector in North America started picking up after February, thanks to improvement in related component shortages, said TrendForce. Brand server vendors have also stepped up their pace of orders, meanwhile.

On the supply side, NAND flash prices mainly those for short lead-time orders were pushed up by production disruption at Kioxia and Western Digital's JV fabs in Japan due to contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing process. The chip price rally contributed further to the overall enterprise SSD revenue growth during the first quarter, TrendForce indicated.

Samsung saw its enterprise SSD revenue increase 14.8% sequentially to US$2.77 billion in the first quarter, TrendForce disclosed. Samsung grabbed a nearly 50% share of the global enterprise SSD segment.

Second-ranked SK Hynix' (including Solidigm) closer tie with a single customer in North America drove its enterprise SSD revenue to US$1.35 billion in the first quarter, up 10.7% on quarter. SK Hynix took up a 24.3% share of the global enterprise SSD market int he first quarter, TrendForce said.

Micron Technology had a 10.9% share of the global enterprise SSD segment in the first quarter of 2022, when its enterprise SSD revenue climbed 32.6% sequentially to US$606 million. "Although Micron's primary clients remain server brands and the SATA interface is still its main product, volume is also ramping up on the company's 96-layer PCIe 4.0 SSD," TrendForce indicated. "Micron's PCIe 4.0 products are expected to pass verification by North American hyperscale data center clients in 3Q22 and begin to ramp up volume."

Despite its output cutback due to the materials contamination incident, Kioxia managed to post a 11.9% sequential increase in enterprise SSD revenue during the first quarter of 2022, TrendForce said. Kioxia continues to enjoy a ramp-up in its PCIe interface product shipments.