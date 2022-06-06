中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Jun 6, 2022
    15:07
    light rain with thunder
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Enterprise SSD revenue up 14% in 1Q22, says TrendForce

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Enterprise SSD revenue worldwide grew 14.1% sequentially to US$5.58 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to TrendForce.

    Orders from the data center sector in North America started picking up after February, thanks to improvement in related component shortages, said TrendForce. Brand server vendors have also stepped up their pace of orders, meanwhile.

    On the supply side, NAND flash prices mainly those for short lead-time orders were pushed up by production disruption at Kioxia and Western Digital's JV fabs in Japan due to contamination of certain material used in the manufacturing process. The chip price rally contributed further to the overall enterprise SSD revenue growth during the first quarter, TrendForce indicated.

    Samsung saw its enterprise SSD revenue increase 14.8% sequentially to US$2.77 billion in the first quarter, TrendForce disclosed. Samsung grabbed a nearly 50% share of the global enterprise SSD segment.

    Second-ranked SK Hynix' (including Solidigm) closer tie with a single customer in North America drove its enterprise SSD revenue to US$1.35 billion in the first quarter, up 10.7% on quarter. SK Hynix took up a 24.3% share of the global enterprise SSD market int he first quarter, TrendForce said.

    Micron Technology had a 10.9% share of the global enterprise SSD segment in the first quarter of 2022, when its enterprise SSD revenue climbed 32.6% sequentially to US$606 million. "Although Micron's primary clients remain server brands and the SATA interface is still its main product, volume is also ramping up on the company's 96-layer PCIe 4.0 SSD," TrendForce indicated. "Micron's PCIe 4.0 products are expected to pass verification by North American hyperscale data center clients in 3Q22 and begin to ramp up volume."

    Despite its output cutback due to the materials contamination incident, Kioxia managed to post a 11.9% sequential increase in enterprise SSD revenue during the first quarter of 2022, TrendForce said. Kioxia continues to enjoy a ramp-up in its PCIe interface product shipments.

    Categories
    Chips + components IT + CE IT components, peripherals Memory chips
    Tags
    1Q22 2022 brand component data center flash Japan Kioxia manufacturing Micron Micron Technology NAND NAND flash North America PCIe price Samsung SATA server shipments SK Hynix SSD Supply
    Related stories
    Apr 15
    Phison expects consumer electronics demand to pick up in 2H22
    Apr 7
    SK Hynix and Solidigm unveil their 1st collaborative product
    Mar 17
    Silicon Motion obtains PCIe Gen4 SSD controller orders from major chip vendors
    Nov 26
    PCIe Gen4 SSD demand for PCs to grow robustly in 2022, says Phison
    Sep 15
    Kioxia debuts PCIe 4.0 storage class memory SSDs
    Feb 26, 2021
    Samsung begins mass production of datacenter SSD for hyperscale environments
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 11:43
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Risk of hacking a car is much higher than a cell phone, Karamba Security says
    Monday 6 June 2022
    NIO reportedly recruiting professionals to build US plant
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Micron disperses DRAM risks with automotive memory