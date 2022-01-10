AMD latest 3D desktop processor to adopt TSMC SoIC technology

AMD has launched its first 3D desktop processor for the consumer segment at CES 2022, which is expected to be fabricated by TSMC using 3D SoIC (system on integrated chips) technology, according to industry sources.

AMD is ready to bring 3D V-cache technology to its newly unveiled Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, looking to test market responses and rival Intel's Lakefield series processors packaged with 3D Foveros platform highlighting hybrid bond technology, the sources said.

The sources continued that AMD is expected incorporate TSMC's 3D SoIC technology into its Ryzen 7 5800X3D as first high-end consumer desktop processor, particularly for gaming models, after adopting the same packaging technology for its super AI chips.

TSMC is expected to initially start with small-volume production of the new AMD desktop processor and may ramp up the output after its new advanced packaging plant in Chunan, northern Taiwan comes online, the sources noted.

AMD has also revealed that its next-generation Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 5nm processors will arrive in the second half of 2022.

The chipmaker now relies only ASE Technology and affiliate Silicoware Precision Industries (SPIL) for processing the majority of its GPU chips while contracting China's Tongfu Microelectronics to mass package its CPU offerings. It has also started to give some orders to ASE Technology and SPIL for processing its server chips with FOWLP technology, in addition to relying on TSMC for processing its top-end server chips with CoWoS technology, the sources added.