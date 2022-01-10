中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    05:03
    light rain
    12°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Aspeed poised to generate record 2021 profits
    6h 50min ago
    Global NOR flash supply to remain tight in 2022
    7h 1min ago
    MediaTek on track to see revenue top US$20 billion in 2022
    7h 8min ago
    Supply of server PMIC, network chips stays tight
    7h 13min ago
    Pegatron expects sales growth in 2022
    7h 22min ago
    Notebook ODMs maintain high inventory levels
    7h 30min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    AMD latest 3D desktop processor to adopt TSMC SoIC technology

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    AMD has launched its first 3D desktop processor for the consumer segment at CES 2022, which is expected to be fabricated by TSMC using 3D SoIC (system on integrated chips) technology, according to industry sources.

    AMD is ready to bring 3D V-cache technology to its newly unveiled Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, looking to test market responses and rival Intel's Lakefield series processors packaged with 3D Foveros platform highlighting hybrid bond technology, the sources said.

    The sources continued that AMD is expected incorporate TSMC's 3D SoIC technology into its Ryzen 7 5800X3D as first high-end consumer desktop processor, particularly for gaming models, after adopting the same packaging technology for its super AI chips.

    TSMC is expected to initially start with small-volume production of the new AMD desktop processor and may ramp up the output after its new advanced packaging plant in Chunan, northern Taiwan comes online, the sources noted.

    AMD has also revealed that its next-generation Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 5nm processors will arrive in the second half of 2022.

    The chipmaker now relies only ASE Technology and affiliate Silicoware Precision Industries (SPIL) for processing the majority of its GPU chips while contracting China's Tongfu Microelectronics to mass package its CPU offerings. It has also started to give some orders to ASE Technology and SPIL for processing its server chips with FOWLP technology, in addition to relying on TSMC for processing its top-end server chips with CoWoS technology, the sources added.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    3D AMD ASE CES 2022 CPU desktop gaming GPU Intel processor server SPIL TSMC
    Companies
    Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Jan 6
    Taiwan OSAT, test interface vendors upbeat about demand for new processors
    Nov 10
    TSMC to enjoy robust HPC processor demand in data-driven era
    Oct 19
    HPC chips to drive TSMC 2022 revenue growth
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    TSMC updates
    Related news from other sites
    AMD gives optimistic revenue outlook on strong demand
    Jul 27
    AMD might solve GPU stock woes by outsourcing some production to Samsung
    Feb 2
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 11, 09:30
    FSP leverages market proximity to develop complete product line, satisfying demand for high-efficiency PSUs in edge computing devices
    Monday 10 January 2022
    JPC Connectivity continuously enhances the capability on developing IoT products with its solid expertise and experience
    Friday 7 January 2022
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms