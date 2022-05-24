AMD intros new-gen 5nm, 6nm processors

AMD has showcased its Ryzen 7000-series desktop processors slated for launch later this year, and a lineup of ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebook models powered by Ryzen 6000-series processors.

All these new AMD processors and related supporting tiles are reportedly built using TSMC's 5nm and 6nm process nodes.

During her keynote at Computex 2022, AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su provided a look at the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors with the new "Zen 4" architecture, which she claimed will deliver a significant increase in performance upon their launch in fall 2022.

Su also highlighted the strong growth and momentum for AMD in the mobile market as 70 of the more than 200 expected ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebook designs powered by Ryzen 6000 Series processors have been launched or announced to-date.

The new Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture, the vendor disclosed. The new processors will double the amount of L2 cache per core, feature higher clock speeds, and are projected to provide greater than 15% uplift in single-thread performance versus the prior generation. During the keynote, a pre-production Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor was demonstrated running at 5.5GHz clock speed throughout AAA game play. The same processor was also demonstrated performing more than 30% faster than an Intel Core i9 12900K in a Blender multi-threaded rendering workload.

In addition to new Zen 4 compute dies, the Ryzen 7000 series features an all-new 6nm I/O die, AMD indicated. The new I/O die includes AMD RDNA 2-based graphics engine, a new low-power architecture adopted from AMD Ryzen mobile processors, support for the latest memory and connectivity technologies like DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0, and support for up to 4 displays.

AMD also introduced its new Socket AM5 platform and chipsets to go along with the Ryzen 7000 processors. The all new socket generation from AMD features a 1718-pin LGA design with support for up to 170W TDP processors, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and new SVI3 power infrastructure. It also features the most PCIe 5.0 lanes in the industry with up to 24 lanes, the company claimed.

The AM5 compliant chipsets includes the X670 Extreme, X670 and B650. Motherboards spanning all three chipsets are expected from partners including ASRock. Asustek, Biostar, Gigabyte and MSI, and PCIe 5.0 storage solutions will be available from a multitude of partners including Crucial, Micron and Phison, according to AMD.

In addition, AMD announced the newest addition to its Ryzen mobile processors, codenamed Mendocino, which are expected to be priced from US$399-699 for devices such as Chromebooks and Windows laptops. The first systems featuring the new Mendocino processors will be available from OEM partners in the fourth quarter of 2022.