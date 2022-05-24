中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:46
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    AMD intros new-gen 5nm, 6nm processors

    Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    AMD chair Lisa Su at Computex 2022. Credit: AMD

    AMD has showcased its Ryzen 7000-series desktop processors slated for launch later this year, and a lineup of ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebook models powered by Ryzen 6000-series processors.

    All these new AMD processors and related supporting tiles are reportedly built using TSMC's 5nm and 6nm process nodes.

    During her keynote at Computex 2022, AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su provided a look at the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors with the new "Zen 4" architecture, which she claimed will deliver a significant increase in performance upon their launch in fall 2022.

    Su also highlighted the strong growth and momentum for AMD in the mobile market as 70 of the more than 200 expected ultrathin, gaming and commercial notebook designs powered by Ryzen 6000 Series processors have been launched or announced to-date.

    The new Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture, the vendor disclosed. The new processors will double the amount of L2 cache per core, feature higher clock speeds, and are projected to provide greater than 15% uplift in single-thread performance versus the prior generation. During the keynote, a pre-production Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor was demonstrated running at 5.5GHz clock speed throughout AAA game play. The same processor was also demonstrated performing more than 30% faster than an Intel Core i9 12900K in a Blender multi-threaded rendering workload.

    In addition to new Zen 4 compute dies, the Ryzen 7000 series features an all-new 6nm I/O die, AMD indicated. The new I/O die includes AMD RDNA 2-based graphics engine, a new low-power architecture adopted from AMD Ryzen mobile processors, support for the latest memory and connectivity technologies like DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0, and support for up to 4 displays.

    AMD also introduced its new Socket AM5 platform and chipsets to go along with the Ryzen 7000 processors. The all new socket generation from AMD features a 1718-pin LGA design with support for up to 170W TDP processors, dual-channel DDR5 memory, and new SVI3 power infrastructure. It also features the most PCIe 5.0 lanes in the industry with up to 24 lanes, the company claimed.

    The AM5 compliant chipsets includes the X670 Extreme, X670 and B650. Motherboards spanning all three chipsets are expected from partners including ASRock. Asustek, Biostar, Gigabyte and MSI, and PCIe 5.0 storage solutions will be available from a multitude of partners including Crucial, Micron and Phison, according to AMD.

    In addition, AMD announced the newest addition to its Ryzen mobile processors, codenamed Mendocino, which are expected to be priced from US$399-699 for devices such as Chromebooks and Windows laptops. The first systems featuring the new Mendocino processors will be available from OEM partners in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    2022 5nm AMD Computex 2022 desktop gaming notebook TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    May 5
    AMD to roll out 5nm processors as early as September
    May 4
    Intel mulls adopting TSMC 5nm process in new Meteor Lake chips
    Feb 22
    TSMC obtains significant sub-7nm chip orders
    Jan 10
    AMD latest 3D desktop processor to adopt TSMC SoIC technology
    Oct 19
    HPC chips to drive TSMC 2022 revenue growth
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    TSMC updates
    Computex 2022
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:58
    Vingroup to provide incentives to attract auto suppliers, say reports
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    EOI reschedules car lights production at new US plant
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    BYD monthly sales jump, defying lockdown disruptions