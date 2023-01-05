AMD expands Ryzen 7000 processor family

AMD has announced new additions to its desktop Ryzen processor portfolio, the new Ryzen 7000X3D and 65W Ryzen 7000 series. The vendor also introduced new Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor lineups, including the AMD Ryzen 7045HX and Ryzen 7040 series.

"This year, we are offering more options than ever before across desktop and mobile to create the perfect experience for each user," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior VP and GM of client compute at AMD. "With the new Ryzen AI technology built into our Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, we will bring not only leadership performance and power efficiency but also the power of artificial intelligence to laptop devices."

The addition of three new Ryzen X3D processors - the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D - brings the power of AMD 3D V-Cache technology to the Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor lineup. All packaged in a single chip, these new Ryzen 7000X3D deliver up to 14% faster performance than the previous generation. The AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with 3D V-Cache technology will be available for Socket AM5 starting February 2023.

Continuing to build on the existing Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor lineup, AMD introduced the new Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 series processors. Built on the "Zen 4" architecture and featuring a 65W TDP, the new Ryzen processors are optimized for both efficiency and performance, and come with an included AMD Wraith cooler, expanding options and entry points to the Socket AM5 ecosystem. The new processors are expected to be available starting January 10.

For gamers on the go, AMD introduced the new AMD Ryzen 7045HX series mobile processors powered by up to 16 powerful "Zen 4" cores and 32 threads. Built on advanced 5nm process technology and featuring the potent combination of the most processing threads currently found on a mobile processor and advanced DDR5 memory support, these mobile processors allow users to experience new levels of mobile computing, the company said.

The new AMD Ryzen 7045HX series mobile processors offer up to 18% faster single-threaded performance and up to an incredible 78% faster-multithreaded performance over the 6900HX to deliver a huge leap in what's possible for mobile gamers and creators, the company indicated. Systems featuring the Ryzen 7045HX Series processors will be available from Alienware, Asustek, Lenovo, and MSI beginning February 2023, said the processor vendor.

As part of the new Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors, AMD unveiled Ryzen AI, the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor, available on select models, bringing AMD XDNA adaptive AI architecture to laptop computing delivering more performance for real-time AI experiences.

Ryzen processors with Ryzen AI outperform the Apple M2 CPU by up to 20% while being up to 50% more energy efficient, AMD also claimed.

"The AMD Ryzen 7040 series paired with the latest Windows 11 updates is the next step on our journey together," said Microsoft EVP and chief product officer Panos Panay in AMD's statement. "Leveraging AMD silicon along with our AI investments in Windows will unlock groundbreaking experiences for our customers."

AMD also introduced the Ryzen 7040HS series mobile processors, featuring up to eight "Zen 4" cores and integrated AMD RDNA 3 graphics architecture, for ultrathin PC laptops. The chips are built on 4nm process technology. Systems featuring the Ryzen 7040HS Series processors will be available from OEM partners beginning in March 2023, the company said.

In addition, AMD launched its Ryzen 7035 and 7030 series mobile processors with both series featuring up to eight cores. Built on the 6nm process technology, AMD Ryzen 7035 series processors are based on AMD's "Zen 3+" architecture while the 7030 series are "Zen 3"- based. Systems featuring AMD's Ryzen 7035 and 7030 series processors will be available from Acer, Asustek, HP, and Lenovo beginning in January 2023.

"This rise of hybrid work is a catalyst for innovation across HP's portfolio of devices, peripherals, services and subscriptions," said Enrique Lores, HP president and CEO, in AMD's statement. "Through our partnership with AMD, we are co-engineering new solutions that deliver the best possible experience for our customers. Today's launch of the new Dragonfly PRO is a great example of what's possible as HP and AMD innovate together at the heart of hybrid."

Also coming in 2023, AMD announced new Ryzen PRO 7030 Series Mobile processors built on the 7nm "Zen 3" core architecture. Systems featuring the Ryzen PRO 7030 series processors will be available from HP and Lenovo beginning in February 2023.