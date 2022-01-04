Global semiconductor sales increase in November

The global semiconductor industry posted sales of US$49.7 billion in November 2021, an increase of 23.5% over the November 2020 total of US$40.2 billion and 1.5% more than the October 2021 total of US$49.0 billion, according to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (28.7%), Europe (26.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.2%), China (21.4%), and Japan (19.5%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), Europe (3.1%), Japan (1.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.9%), but fell slightly in China (-0.2%).

"Global semiconductor sales remained strong in November, increasing substantially on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

"With one month of 2021 sales data still to be reported, the industry has already set a new annual record for total semiconductor sales and units shipped, as chipmakers have substantially ramped up production to address high demand," Neuffer continued.

SIA disclosed that the cumulative annual total of semiconductors sold through November 2021 reached US$1.05 trillion.

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the US semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-US chip firms.