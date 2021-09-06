Global semiconductor sales increase in July

The global semiconductor industry posted July sales of US$45.4 billion, up 2.1% sequentially, according to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

The July sales were 29% higher than the US$35.2 billion generated during the same period in 2020, SIA indicated.

"Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, with robust demand across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Chip production and shipments have reached all-time highs in recent months as the industry works to address sustained high demand."

Year-to-year sales increased across all major regional markets: Europe (38%), Asia Pacific/All Other (30.9%), China (28.9%), the Americas (26.8%), and Japan (20.9%). On a month-to-month basis, sales grew 4.2% in the Americas, 3.2% in Japan, 2% in Asia Pacific/All Other and 1.2% in China, but fell by a slight 0.8% in Europe.





