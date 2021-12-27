中文網
    SK Hynix wins China approval to take over Intel NAND business

    Jessica Tsai, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The Chinese authorities have granted SK Hynix merger clearances for its acquisition of Intel's NAND memory and storage unit with conditions, a move some industry analysts say would help strengthen China's push for semiconductor localization.

    While China's permission for the deal was not a surprise, the approval came with six conditions that will last for five years, including that SK Hynix should supply PCIe and SATA enterprise-class solid-state drive (SSD) products to the Chinese market at fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory prices.

    One condition that has drawn industry attention is that SK Hynix should help "a third party" break into the PCIe and SATA enterprise-class SSD market. According to South Korean media reports, many industry observers believe that China is leveraging the deal to help domestic companies enter the computer and server SDD market though it remains unclear whether Yangtze Memory Technologies is the "third party" that Chinese regulators have in mind.

    The reports also said SK Hynix is aware that some Chinese suppliers of low-level NAND flash products are interested in breaking into the enterprise-class SSD market and expect the South Korean memory chip maker to continue to supply NAND flash products, but that it has no intention to transfer its technology.

    Amid the ongoing US-China technology competition, semiconductors have been considered a relatively weak spot for China, which has had difficulty lowering its dependence on foreign semiconductor producers. It would benefit the country significantly to expand its development in SSD technology through SK Hynix.

    On the other hand, SK Hynix is hoping that its acquisition of Intel's NAND business will boost its capacity to build NAND chips. The deal is expected to place the South Korean company ahead of Japan's Kioxia as the world's second-largest NAND memory maker.

