Intel sells SSD biz and Dalian facility to SK Hynix; Solidigm introduced

Intel announced on December 29 it has completed the first closing of the sale of its NAND and SSD business, selling its SSD unit, including the transfer of certain NAND SSD-associated intellectual properties (IP) and employees, and the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China to Seoul-based SK Hynix. In exchange, SK Hynix will pay Intel US$7 billion in consideration.

The deal was announced on October 19, 2020.

Intel said it will continue to manufacture NAND wafers at SK Hynix's Dalian memory manufacturing facility and retain certain IP related to the manufacture and design of NAND flash wafers until the final closing of the transaction. The final closing is expected to occur in or after March 2025, when SK Hynix will acquire from Intel the remaining NAND business assets, including certain IP related to the manufacture and design of NAND flash wafers, R&D employees and the Dalian fab workforce, for US$2 billion.

Intel also disclosed that its SSD business will transition to a newly formed company, Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK Hynix. Solidigm, whose name reflects a new paradigm in solid-state storage, will name Robert Crooke as CEO. Crooke was previously senior VP and GM of Intel's non-volatile memory solutions group. Solidigm will have its headquarters in San Jose, California.

As previously disclosed, Intel continued, it intends to invest transaction proceeds to deliver leadership products and advance its long-term growth priorities.

In a separate statement, SK Hynix said that following the recent merger clearance from China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the company is able to close the first phase of the transaction by acquiring Intel's SSD business and the Dalian NAND flash manufacturing facility in China.

Solidigm will be established to manage SK Hynix' newly acquired SSD business, the South Korea-based chipmaker said. Lee Seok-hee, president and co-CEO of SK Hynix, will be appointed executive chairman of Solidigm, it disclosed.

"This acquisition will present a paradigm shifting moment for SK Hynix's NAND flash business to enter the global top tier level," said company vice chairman and co-CEO Park Jung-ho.

"Solidigm is poised to be the world's next big semiconductor company, which presents an unprecedented opportunity to reinvent the data memory and storage industry," said Crooke. "We are steadfast in our commitment to lead the data industry in a way that can truly fuel human advancement."