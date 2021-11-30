中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 2, 2021
    05:45
    cloudy
    15°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan firms optimistic about low-voltage MOSFET demand for AIoT apps
    8h 22min ago
    LED chipmaker Epileds to focus more on niche-market products
    8h 49min ago
    Taiwan ODMs, networking device makers step up deployment for 5G related products
    8h 57min ago
    DDI backend firms see demand for large-size panels pick up
    9h 10min ago
    EMS firm Kinpo bracing for uneven chip availabilities
    9h 19min ago
    Macronix to raise NOR flash prices in 1Q22
    9h 19min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    PC shipments in China set 3Q21 record by breaking through 15 million units, says Canalys

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    PC shipments to China were strong in 3Q21. Credit: DIGITIMES

    PC shipments (desktops and notebooks) in China grew 3% annually and 10% sequentially to reach more than 15 million units in the third quarter of 2021.

    Compared to last year, desktop (including desktop workstations) shipments grew 3.8% to 5.3 million units. Notebook (including mobile workstation) shipments were also slightly up by 1.9% at 9.7 million units. The growth has resulted in a record third-quarter shipment in China, beating a year-old record of 14.7 million unit shipments in the third quarter of 2020.

    The top-4 vendors in the desktop and notebook market all enjoyed on-year growth in the third quarter of 2021, highlighting the blooming tech economies globally and their impact on the China market.

    "The PC market for desktops and notebooks this quarter increased by 3% from a year ago and a strong 12% from two years ago owing to a new wave of upgrading in the commercial sector, and a renewed vigor in manufacturing due to the government's 'Industry 4.0' initiatives. Added to this, adjusted purchasing by education to upgrade internal facilities and infrastructure has built strong momentum for the market. While commercial sectors grow, consumer shipments have also seen strong demand due to students purchasing for new school terms, and generic anticipation of good deals from the Single's Day sales in November," said Canalys PC analyst Emma Xu.

    Top-ranked Lenovo saw 8% on-year growth with six million units shipped and a market share increase of 2%. Dell and Hewlett-Packard (HP), with shipments of 1.9 million and 1.4 million units, grew by 18% and 15%, respectively from the third quarter of 2020.

    Dell experienced record performance from notebooks this quarter and HP picked up pace in desktops. Asustek Computer secured fourth place with 44% on-year growth, mostly from its strong notebook shipments, typically gaming capable, which has always been strong in China.

    Acer maintained its spot in the top-5 but was the only vendor in the group to record an on-year decline of 15%. Local player Huawei has seen shipments stagnate to 0.5 million, just below Acer. Despite the slow growth, it remained a strong alternative to Lenovo for local government purchasing and procurement.

    China PC shipments, 3Q21 (k units)

    Vendor

    3Q21 shipments

    3Q21 market share

    3Q20 shipments

    3Q20 market share

    Y/Y

    Lenovo

    6,002

    40%

    5,542

    38%

    8%

    Dell

    1,948

    13%

    1,651

    11%

    18%

    HP

    1,493

    10%

    1,301

    9%

    15%

    Asustek

    1,072

    7%

    745

    5%

    44%

    Acer

    566

    4%

    670

    5%

    (15%)

    Others

    4,009

    27%

    4,801

    33%

    (17%)

    Total

    15,090

    100%

    14,709

    100%

    3%

    *Note: Shipments include workstations
    Source: Canalys, compiled by Digitimes, November 2021

    Categories
    IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    Acer Asustek Asustek Computer China China market Dell desktop gaming HP Lenovo manufacturing notebook PC shipments workstation
    Companies
    Acer Asustek Computer
    Related stories
    Nov 26
    Japan PC, TV shipments continue to decline in October
    Nov 24
    India PC shipments hit record high in 3Q
    Nov 10
    Quanta sees notebook shipments up in October, Compal down
    Nov 7
    Notebook shipments of Taiwan players from 2011-2021
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 16, 16:45
    FSP to enter traffic control and energy storage sectors for vision of smart city that never goes offline
    Monday 22 November 2021
    Fashion's shift toward on-demand, real-time production models
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Textile industry goes digital
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021