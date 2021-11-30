PC shipments in China set 3Q21 record by breaking through 15 million units, says Canalys

PC shipments (desktops and notebooks) in China grew 3% annually and 10% sequentially to reach more than 15 million units in the third quarter of 2021.

Compared to last year, desktop (including desktop workstations) shipments grew 3.8% to 5.3 million units. Notebook (including mobile workstation) shipments were also slightly up by 1.9% at 9.7 million units. The growth has resulted in a record third-quarter shipment in China, beating a year-old record of 14.7 million unit shipments in the third quarter of 2020.

The top-4 vendors in the desktop and notebook market all enjoyed on-year growth in the third quarter of 2021, highlighting the blooming tech economies globally and their impact on the China market.

"The PC market for desktops and notebooks this quarter increased by 3% from a year ago and a strong 12% from two years ago owing to a new wave of upgrading in the commercial sector, and a renewed vigor in manufacturing due to the government's 'Industry 4.0' initiatives. Added to this, adjusted purchasing by education to upgrade internal facilities and infrastructure has built strong momentum for the market. While commercial sectors grow, consumer shipments have also seen strong demand due to students purchasing for new school terms, and generic anticipation of good deals from the Single's Day sales in November," said Canalys PC analyst Emma Xu.

Top-ranked Lenovo saw 8% on-year growth with six million units shipped and a market share increase of 2%. Dell and Hewlett-Packard (HP), with shipments of 1.9 million and 1.4 million units, grew by 18% and 15%, respectively from the third quarter of 2020.

Dell experienced record performance from notebooks this quarter and HP picked up pace in desktops. Asustek Computer secured fourth place with 44% on-year growth, mostly from its strong notebook shipments, typically gaming capable, which has always been strong in China.

Acer maintained its spot in the top-5 but was the only vendor in the group to record an on-year decline of 15%. Local player Huawei has seen shipments stagnate to 0.5 million, just below Acer. Despite the slow growth, it remained a strong alternative to Lenovo for local government purchasing and procurement.

China PC shipments, 3Q21 (k units) Vendor 3Q21 shipments 3Q21 market share 3Q20 shipments 3Q20 market share Y/Y Lenovo 6,002 40% 5,542 38% 8% Dell 1,948 13% 1,651 11% 18% HP 1,493 10% 1,301 9% 15% Asustek 1,072 7% 745 5% 44% Acer 566 4% 670 5% (15%) Others 4,009 27% 4,801 33% (17%) Total 15,090 100% 14,709 100% 3%

*Note: Shipments include workstations

Source: Canalys, compiled by Digitimes, November 2021