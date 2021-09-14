中文網
    Highlights of the day: iPhone 13 expected to be most popular among new Apple smartphones
    28min ago
    Indian IT suppliers hope for more Chinese investment and workers
    46min ago
    91.4 million automotive display panels shipped globally in 1H21
    52min ago
    Global fab equipment spending to hit another record high in 2022, says SEMI
    1h 5min ago
    Vanchip tapping Wi-Fi 6 RF FEM market
    1h 7min ago
    Memory module houses gearing up shipments for new DDR5 products
    2h 14min ago
    IC shortage and rising costs challenging notebook battery module makers
    2h 28min ago
    Xiaomi unveils concept smart glasses
    2h 53min ago
    OSATs busy with high-end backend services for new iPhones
    3h 10min ago
    TI, Onsemi raise analog chip prices, peers in Taiwan to follow suit
    3h 12min ago
    Shortage of consumer ICs easing
    3h 15min ago
    IC packaging materials distributors enjoy strong wire-bonding demand
    Julian Ho, Taipei Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    IC packaging materials distributors continue to see strong demand for wire-bonding operations despite uncertainties facing sales of notebooks, handsets and other end-market devices in the fourth quarter of the year, according to industry sources.

    Distributors including Wal Lee Industrial, Chang Wah Electromaterials (CWE) and Niching Industrial continue to see revenue and profit gains driven by robust shipments to backend houses now sustaining full wire-bonding capacity utilization, as well as to IC substrate makers busy fulfilling abundant orders on hand, the sources said.

    Makers of both ABF and BT substrates are enforcing capacity expansions to meet ever-increasing demand for processing diverse chips solutions, allowing Wah Lee and other peers to land substantial orders for materials such as stepper and high-resolution electroplated dry films needed for substrate production, the sources continued.

    CWE has sustained strong shipments of epoxy resin and leadframes for wire-bonding packaging, and has been able to raise its leadframe quotes quarter by quarter to reflect cost increases amid increasingly tight capacity supply, the sources noted.

    Niching has seen order visibility extended significantly for materials including shipping reels, chip trays and emboss tapes needed to support COF (chip on film) packaging of display driver ICs, and its shipments of packaging-use heat sink and capillary solutions have all hit record highs so far this year, the sources added.

    Wal Lee's August revenues rose 18.6% on year to NT$6.06 billion (US$218.89 million), and January-August sales increased 20.9% on year reaching NT$45.34 billion.

    CWE's August revenues jumped 41.34% on year to NT$1.822 billion, with sales for the first eight months of the year advancing 24.66% on year to NT$13.152 billion.

    Niching saw its August revenues grow 15% on month and 34% on year to NT$110 million, and its January-August sales ballooned 37% on year to NT$820 million.

