中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    13:30
    partly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Compal, Arcadyan to brace for coronavirus impact in Vietnam
    1h 10min ago
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    1h 21min ago
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    1h 24min ago
    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain
    1h 24min ago
    Taiwan compound semiconductor output value surges 26% in 1H21
    Jul 26, 21:24
    Holtek expects revenue growth through 4Q21
    Jul 26, 21:19
    Yageo optimistic about 3Q21
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Realtek expects chip shortage to continue until 2022
    Jul 26, 21:04
    Lead times at TI still long, sources say
    Jul 26, 21:03
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Wire-bonding quotes to hike again in 1H22 as materials costs surge
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    OSATs are expected to raise their quotes again for wire-bonding packaging services in the first half of 2022 to reflect ever-rising costs for materials such as leadframes and molding compounds as shortages worsen, according to industry sources.

    Many OSATs already hiked wire-bonding quotes in first-half 2021 in response to price rises for packaging materials, and most of them also promised not to further raise quotes in the second half of the year though they would cancel discounts on peak-season service charges, the sources said.

    But leadframes and molding compounds continue to see price hikes in July as many materials manufacturing plants in Malaysia have been operating at reduced capacity since June amid COVID lockdowns, the sources said, and OSATs would have no other choice but to raise quotes to pass on the increased costs to clients in first-half 2022.

    OSATs including ASE Technology, Greatek Electronics, Lingsen Precision Industries and Taiwan IC Packaging have all seen their wire-bonding capacity fully booked through first-quarter 2022 for processing diverse MCUs, PMICs, T-Con chips and USB interface ICs, despite possible corrections in sales of TVs, notebooks and other consumer electronics in fourth-quarter 2021, the sources stressed.

    Most of them are proceeding with wire-bonding capacity expansions to meet the growing demand, with many chipmakers already moving to book their new capacities that are yet to be ready for commercialization, the sources said.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    ASE capacity consumer electronics Greatek Lingsen materials packaging wirebond
    Companies
    Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
    Related stories
    Jul 22
    Backend houses see lead times prolonged notably
    May 31
    Epoxy molding compound supply now 20% short of demand
    May 19
    Greatek building new backend processing plants
    Mar 24
    Wire-bonding capacity to sustain full utilization throughout 2021
    Feb 18
    Packaging quotes for MCU and other consumer ICs set to rise
    Trending topic: Smart manufacturing & Robotics
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems
    Bluetooth LBS apps getting popularity for COVID tracking, says Digitimes Research