Wire-bonding quotes to hike again in 1H22 as materials costs surge

OSATs are expected to raise their quotes again for wire-bonding packaging services in the first half of 2022 to reflect ever-rising costs for materials such as leadframes and molding compounds as shortages worsen, according to industry sources.

Many OSATs already hiked wire-bonding quotes in first-half 2021 in response to price rises for packaging materials, and most of them also promised not to further raise quotes in the second half of the year though they would cancel discounts on peak-season service charges, the sources said.

But leadframes and molding compounds continue to see price hikes in July as many materials manufacturing plants in Malaysia have been operating at reduced capacity since June amid COVID lockdowns, the sources said, and OSATs would have no other choice but to raise quotes to pass on the increased costs to clients in first-half 2022.

OSATs including ASE Technology, Greatek Electronics, Lingsen Precision Industries and Taiwan IC Packaging have all seen their wire-bonding capacity fully booked through first-quarter 2022 for processing diverse MCUs, PMICs, T-Con chips and USB interface ICs, despite possible corrections in sales of TVs, notebooks and other consumer electronics in fourth-quarter 2021, the sources stressed.

Most of them are proceeding with wire-bonding capacity expansions to meet the growing demand, with many chipmakers already moving to book their new capacities that are yet to be ready for commercialization, the sources said.