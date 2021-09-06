中文網
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Southeast Asia roundup: Electronics manufacturing in Vietnam thrives; IC manufacturing in Malaysia disrupted
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Vietnam saw a large increase in its exports of mobile devices and related components in July and higher foreign investment from South Korea-based electronics vendors, while Oppo made its way to the top in Thailand in second-quarter 2021. Malaysia's semiconductor manufacturing industry is operating at lower capacity due to COVID.

    Samsung and LG raise investment in Vietnam, looking for talent

    South Korea's electronics firms LG Display, LG Electronics, and Samsung are increasing investment and looking for local talents in Vietnam after signing an FTA with Vietnam. South Korea is the biggest foreign investor in the Southeast Asian country with more than 9,100 valid projects amounting to a total of US$72.2 billion.

    Oppo is most popular smartphone brand in 2Q21 in Thailand

    According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments in Thailand increased 18% on year in the second quarter of 2021. Oppo became the most popular smartphone brand in Thailand with a 21% market share. Samsung and Xiaomi were both in the second place with a 20% market share each. Xiaomi was in the fourth place in the same period last year.

    Semiconductor supply from Malaysia disrupted

    Malaysia reported surging COVID-19 infections last week after imposing national lockdown on June 1. The IC manufacturing industry in Malaysia is allowed to operate at 60% capacity. Infineon Technologies projected that the worldwide undersupply of semiconductors could extend into 2022 as demand remains sky-high.

    Volvo Thailand forecasts 30% increase in sales

    Volvo Thailand is promoting sales of EV in Thailand as part of its plan to raise EV sales to 50% of its total sales locally by 2025 and to 100% by 2030. The Swedish carmaker has forecast a 30% increase in annual sales on year for 2021.

    Vietnam sees mobile device and component exports jump 10% in July

    According to data released by the Vietnamese customs, exports of mobile devices and their components in July reached US$4.72 billion, up by 10.3% on year and 43.4% on month. From January to July, the same exports increased 13.5% on year to US$29.78 billion, accounting for 16% of Vietnam's total exports.

    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
