中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:33
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 26min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 43min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 56min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h 3min ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 8min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 15min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 16min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 16min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Southeast Asia roundup: Foreign investment pours in Thailand and Vietnam; Realme snatched the highest smartphone market share in the Philippines
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Vietnam's semiconductor industry is expected huge growth over the course of five years. Despite being stricken by COVID-19, northern Vietnam attracts continuous foreign investment in the electronics industry.

    Foreign electronics companies set up factories in Northern Vietnam despite COVID

    According to Fitch Solutions, Vietnam's industrial parks still attract considerable foreign investment amid a resurgence of COVID outbreaks, especially in the electronics industry. About 65% of foreign electronics companies choose to base in Northern Vietnam, while 30% go to the South. The rest chooses to settle in central Vietnam.

    Vietnam's semiconductor industry can grow US$6.16 billion from 2020 to 2024

    According to Technavio, Vietnam's semiconductor industry will grow at 19% CAGR, or about US$6.16 billion in total from 2020 to 2024. The semiconductor sector is seen as a stimulator for many industries and as one of the nine tech products that are high value-added in Vietnam.

    Vietnam's smartphone shipments increased 11% on year in 2Q21

    According to Counterpoint Research, Vietnam's smartphone shipments increased 11% on year in the second quarter this year, despite the resurgence of COVID since April. Chinese-branded smartphones took up nearly 50% of the market share in Vietnam.

    Thailand attracted US$11.5 billion in FDI in 1H21

    According to official data, Thailand has received a total of THB386 billion (US$11.5 billion) in FDI in the first half of 2021, up 158% from the same period of last year. Investment pledges increased 14% on year, led by the electronics and medical sectors.

    Realme became the Philippines' largest smartphone brand

    According to Counterpoint Research, the Philippines' smartphone shipments increased 30% on year in the second quarter this year. In the same period, Realme became the Philippines' largest smartphone brand with a 21% market share. Oppo comes second with a 21% market share. Samsung and Vivo each got 19% and 18% market share; Xiaomi got 9%.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    ASEAN Asia investment Philippines smartphone Southeast Asia roundup Thailand Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 13
    Xiaomi becomes the top smartphone brand in Thailand
    Aug 13
    Realme wins the Philippines' largest smartphone market share
    Aug 12
    Realme aims to sell another 100 million handsets in two years
    Aug 10
    Vietnam bans 2G and 3G handsets
    Aug 10
    Darfon setting up second plant in Vietnam
    Aug 9
    India roundup: First Solar to build PV module plant in India; Realme to export locally-made handsets
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Southeast Asia roundup
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research