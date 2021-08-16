Southeast Asia roundup: Foreign investment pours in Thailand and Vietnam; Realme snatched the highest smartphone market share in the Philippines

Vietnam's semiconductor industry is expected huge growth over the course of five years. Despite being stricken by COVID-19, northern Vietnam attracts continuous foreign investment in the electronics industry.

Foreign electronics companies set up factories in Northern Vietnam despite COVID

According to Fitch Solutions, Vietnam's industrial parks still attract considerable foreign investment amid a resurgence of COVID outbreaks, especially in the electronics industry. About 65% of foreign electronics companies choose to base in Northern Vietnam, while 30% go to the South. The rest chooses to settle in central Vietnam.

Vietnam's semiconductor industry can grow US$6.16 billion from 2020 to 2024

According to Technavio, Vietnam's semiconductor industry will grow at 19% CAGR, or about US$6.16 billion in total from 2020 to 2024. The semiconductor sector is seen as a stimulator for many industries and as one of the nine tech products that are high value-added in Vietnam.

Vietnam's smartphone shipments increased 11% on year in 2Q21

According to Counterpoint Research, Vietnam's smartphone shipments increased 11% on year in the second quarter this year, despite the resurgence of COVID since April. Chinese-branded smartphones took up nearly 50% of the market share in Vietnam.

Thailand attracted US$11.5 billion in FDI in 1H21

According to official data, Thailand has received a total of THB386 billion (US$11.5 billion) in FDI in the first half of 2021, up 158% from the same period of last year. Investment pledges increased 14% on year, led by the electronics and medical sectors.

Realme became the Philippines' largest smartphone brand

According to Counterpoint Research, the Philippines' smartphone shipments increased 30% on year in the second quarter this year. In the same period, Realme became the Philippines' largest smartphone brand with a 21% market share. Oppo comes second with a 21% market share. Samsung and Vivo each got 19% and 18% market share; Xiaomi got 9%.