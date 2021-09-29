中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:48
    mostly clear
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Amiccom
    Sponsored
    Lithium price skyrockets as EV sales double
    30min ago
    Apple, MediaTek capture top unit share spots in 2Q21 tablet AP market
    43min ago
    Notebook vendors remain optimistic about 1H22
    1h 5min ago
    Memory contract prices may see larger drops in 1Q22
    1h 10min ago
    Micron 1α DRAM, 176-layer NAND process yields reach maturity
    3h 11min ago
    Fuzetec, Polytronics have order visibility till end of 2021
    3h 13min ago
    Taiwan OSATs grab huge orders from Renesas
    3h 20min ago
    JAMBE prepares Japanese automakers for digital transformation
    3h 53min ago
    China power cuts may impact more than chips shortage
    4h 2min ago
    GSEO says China factories not impacted by electricity restrictions
    4h 13min ago
    Server supply to remain constrained through mid-2022
    Sep 29, 21:18
    Mobo makers expect DIY PC demand to pick up in 4Q21
    Sep 29, 20:56
    LCD panel prices unlikely to fall below cash cost levels, says Innolux
    Sep 29, 20:56
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Indonesia sees smartphones sales rise over 20% in 2Q21
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Smartphone sales in Indonesia increased 28% on year and 22% on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, driven by the launches of new products and promotions, Counterpoint Research's latest figures show.

    A low comparison base in the second quarter of 2020, when the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time, also contributed to the on-year growth.

    Xiaomi was the largest brand in Indonesia in the second quarter of 2021 with a market share of 26%. Xiaomi's Redmi 9C, Redmi 9A and Poco M3 all enjoyed strong popularity thanks to their battery, storage and camera features.

    Vivo ranked second with a 21% market share, driven by its Y12s, Y1s and Y20s. Oppos was in third place thanks to its A54, A15 and Reno 5 5G. Samsung and Realme were the fourth and fifth largest, respectively.

    Starting the second quarter of 2021, Indonesia's key telecom operators Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo have commercialized their 5G services with Counterpoint Research expecting local consumers' preference of 5G smartphones to gradually rise as more 5G-related services become available.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    5G COVID-19 Indonesia sales smartphone Xiaomi
    Related stories
    Sep 13
    Southeast Asia roundup: Samsung, Toyota continue to be affected by Delta
    Sep 6
    Southeast Asia roundup: Electronics manufacturing in Vietnam thrives; IC manufacturing in Malaysia disrupted
    Sep 1
    BenQ Materials ships polarizers for smartphone-use flexible OLED
    Aug 23
    Southeast Asia roundup: COVID continues to disrupt Asia supply chain
    Aug 18
    China smartphone AP shipments – 2Q 2021
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Asia
    Asia
    Throughtek
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 29, 09:23
    Cutting-edge cooling technology combined with professional service - CoolIT Systems brings down IT systems' high fevers
    Monday 27 September 2021
    Digi-Key launches Power Focus campaign with Power Integrations
    Friday 24 September 2021
    GIGAIPC industrial solutions are emerging across the retail industry
    Friday 24 September 2021
    Digi-Key partners with Siemens to distribute automation and control products
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments slip in August, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – August 2021
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021