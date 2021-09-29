Indonesia sees smartphones sales rise over 20% in 2Q21

Smartphone sales in Indonesia increased 28% on year and 22% on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, driven by the launches of new products and promotions, Counterpoint Research's latest figures show.

A low comparison base in the second quarter of 2020, when the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time, also contributed to the on-year growth.

Xiaomi was the largest brand in Indonesia in the second quarter of 2021 with a market share of 26%. Xiaomi's Redmi 9C, Redmi 9A and Poco M3 all enjoyed strong popularity thanks to their battery, storage and camera features.

Vivo ranked second with a 21% market share, driven by its Y12s, Y1s and Y20s. Oppos was in third place thanks to its A54, A15 and Reno 5 5G. Samsung and Realme were the fourth and fifth largest, respectively.

Starting the second quarter of 2021, Indonesia's key telecom operators Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo have commercialized their 5G services with Counterpoint Research expecting local consumers' preference of 5G smartphones to gradually rise as more 5G-related services become available.