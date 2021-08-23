Southeast Asia roundup: COVID continues to disrupt Asia supply chain

COVID continues to affect business and manufacturing in Vietnam, but it is not deterring Vietnam's Vingroup from testing out its level 4 driverless car.

American CEOs urge Biden to donate vaccines to Vietnam at a faster pace

According to Vietnam Express and VIR, about 90 American firms are urging US president Biden to donate more vaccines to Vietnam as Vietnam battles resurgence of COVID that could have negative impact on all industries from foundries to international vendors and lead to shortage of supply in two months.

COVID delays Apple, Google and Amazon's move to Vietnam

Apple, Google, and Amazon's plans to move their supply chain from China to Vietnam are facing delays as Vietnam sees new waves of COVID. Google's smartphone Pixel 6 and Apple's latest AirPods will be produced in China. Amazon's production of smart buzzer Ring, surveillance cameras, and stereos in Vietnam have been delayed since May.

Global supply chain disrupted by Delta variant.

COVID has caused both production and sales of cars in Asia to slump. Three of Toyota's assembly plants in Thailand have shut down. According to Goldman Sachs' estimates, the global car industry is going to see huge declines in operating profits as chip shortage persists.

Vingroup tests Level 4 self-driving electric car in Vietnam

According to VIR, Vietnam's Vingroup released a video clip of its Level 4 self-driving EVs being tested in Vietnam's Hon Tre. The car has high-solution mapping and an optimal navigation system and collects data from two lidars and six 102-degree wide-angle cameras.