中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:22
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Southeast Asia roundup: COVID continues to disrupt Asia supply chain
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    COVID continues to affect business and manufacturing in Vietnam, but it is not deterring Vietnam's Vingroup from testing out its level 4 driverless car.

    American CEOs urge Biden to donate vaccines to Vietnam at a faster pace

    According to Vietnam Express and VIR, about 90 American firms are urging US president Biden to donate more vaccines to Vietnam as Vietnam battles resurgence of COVID that could have negative impact on all industries from foundries to international vendors and lead to shortage of supply in two months.

    COVID delays Apple, Google and Amazon's move to Vietnam

    Apple, Google, and Amazon's plans to move their supply chain from China to Vietnam are facing delays as Vietnam sees new waves of COVID. Google's smartphone Pixel 6 and Apple's latest AirPods will be produced in China. Amazon's production of smart buzzer Ring, surveillance cameras, and stereos in Vietnam have been delayed since May.

    Global supply chain disrupted by Delta variant.

    COVID has caused both production and sales of cars in Asia to slump. Three of Toyota's assembly plants in Thailand have shut down. According to Goldman Sachs' estimates, the global car industry is going to see huge declines in operating profits as chip shortage persists.

    Vingroup tests Level 4 self-driving electric car in Vietnam

    According to VIR, Vietnam's Vingroup released a video clip of its Level 4 self-driving EVs being tested in Vietnam's Hon Tre. The car has high-solution mapping and an optimal navigation system and collects data from two lidars and six 102-degree wide-angle cameras.

    Categories
    EV Green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    Asia coronavirus outbreak Southeast Asia roundup supply chain Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 18
    Vietnam's largest private conglomerate Vingroup spends US$22m to produce EV cells
    Aug 16
    Southeast Asia roundup: Foreign investment pours in Thailand and Vietnam; Realme snatched the highest smartphone market share in the Philippines
    Jul 23
    New-gen AirPods assembly to move to China
    Jul 19
    Enterprises see increasing security problems amid pandemic
    May 19
    Vingroup reports staggering growth in 1Q21 earnings
    Related topics
    Coronavirus outbreak
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Asia
    Southeast Asia roundup
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023