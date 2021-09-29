中文網
    Vietnam FDI affected by COVID
    Ivy Su and Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    At the early stage of the pandemic, Vietnam welcomed US$16 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) as manufacturers quickly shifted from China to Vietnam. But Vietnam's COVID outbreak in 2021 is sending foreign firms reconsidering their next step, according to Vietnamese-language news outlet VNExpress.

    The impact from COVID is not only causing manufacturers to lose orders amid long lockdowns, but also undermining Vietnam's FDI growth. If the Vietnamese government is unable to contain the virus, Vietnam's role as the strategic manufacturing base for the world will be at risk.

    In a survey conducted by American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam) in August, 20% of the firms had shifted orders away from Vietnam, 14% were in the process of shifting orders to other countries, while 50% were still operating in Vietnam but at a low capacity.

    European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) has also pointed out that 20% of the firms have moved their manufacturing activities to other countries.

    During the outbreak, the most impacted are the apparel and shoe-making sectors, who had to stop production during the high season of consumption. Such bad timing forced manufacturers to refocus prodcution back to China to catch up with the coming shopping season.

    NIKE, Gap, and many American clothing suppliers had called for more vaccine donations from the US government to Vietnam to protect the apparel industry in the US.

    Samsung and LG Electronics, too, were faced with production halts. However, both Korean electronics vendors are now ramping up production to make up for the losses. Samsung plans to hire 3,000 local engineers when its innovation center opens in Hanoi in 2022.

    Foutunately, the Vietnamese government has allowed companies to restart production since September 27, and commercial and social activites are restarting in some safe regions. According to Saigon Times, Ho Chih Min City is removing most road blocks that were used to bar transport, but checkpoints will remain at the city border.

    Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment forecasts 3.5-4% GDP growth for 2021, lower than the previous forecast of 6.5%.

    The chair of EuroCham Vietnam, Alain Cany, said no European firms have fled Vietnam but have shifted production away for the time being. HSBC said Vietnam's solid foundation in the manufacturing industry is still attractive to foreign firms.

