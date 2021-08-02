中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 3, 2021
    08:56
    mostly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Taiwan networking IC suppliers gain shifted orders
    12h 16min ago
    China PCB maker DSBJ to step into IC substrate market
    12h 22min ago
    OSATs in talks with substrate suppliers about 2023 orders
    12h 28min ago
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    12h 31min ago
    Global notebook shipments to peak for 2021 in 3Q
    12h 36min ago
    COF substrate and probe card demand remains robust
    12h 36min ago
    Standard IC supply to stay tight in short term
    12h 36min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Southeast Asia roundup: COVID surge disrupts car production, prompts new rail route for cargo
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES 0

    A surge in COVID infections in Southeast Asia is hitting Japanese carmakers' production in the region. And COVID-inflicted disruptions to logistics services have prompted Vietnam to introduce a new rail transport route to Europe.

    COVID surges in Southeast Asia hit Toyota's supply chain and production lines

    The worsening COVID pandemic in Southeast Asia has sent Malaysia into lockdowns since June 2021, and Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, has been locked down since July 12. The lockdowns have been affecting Japanese carmakers' production in Southeast Asia. Toyota Motor's production in Japan has also been shut down due to a shortage of materials, which may affect production for 3,000 vehicles and 1% of Toyota's annual production capacity in Japan.

    Vietnam opens new rail line to Europe

    As sea transport becomes increasingly difficult due to the worsening COVID pandemic, rail freight is becoming a reliable alternative for export cargo. Vietnam has recently added a rail freight route from Vietnam to Belgium's Liege City, after which containers will be transported to Rotterdam, the Netherlands by truck.

    Apple's emerging markets revenue grows by 2-digits

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company set a new quarterly revenue record in the quarter that ended in June, reaching US$81.4 billion, an annual increase of 36%. It achieved double-digit growths in most of its markets, with particularly strong growth in emerging markets including India, Latin America and Vietnam.

    Vietnam's ICT industry revenue increases 22% in 1H21

    According to Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), the total revenue of telecommunication services in the first half of 2021 reached nearly VND66.5 trillion (US$2.89 billion), an annual increase of 5%. Mobile network speed grew by 35.5% compared to 2020. The total revenue of Vietnam's ICT industry reached US$65 billion during the period, an annual increase of 22%. The total number of digital technology enterprises increased to 61,359, up 20.11% year-on-year.

    Mitsubishi, Hitachi collaborate in Thailand to test feasibility of deliveries by EV

    Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Thai arm of Hitachi Transport System to study the commercial viability of using electric vehicles to deliver goods in the country.



    Categories
    EV Green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    ASEAN Asia coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Southeast Asia roundup Thailand Vietnam
    Related topics
    Coronavirus outbreak
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement
    Taiwan suppliers competitive in components, sub-systems in global EV supply chains