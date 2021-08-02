Southeast Asia roundup: COVID surge disrupts car production, prompts new rail route for cargo

A surge in COVID infections in Southeast Asia is hitting Japanese carmakers' production in the region. And COVID-inflicted disruptions to logistics services have prompted Vietnam to introduce a new rail transport route to Europe.

COVID surges in Southeast Asia hit Toyota's supply chain and production lines

The worsening COVID pandemic in Southeast Asia has sent Malaysia into lockdowns since June 2021, and Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, has been locked down since July 12. The lockdowns have been affecting Japanese carmakers' production in Southeast Asia. Toyota Motor's production in Japan has also been shut down due to a shortage of materials, which may affect production for 3,000 vehicles and 1% of Toyota's annual production capacity in Japan.

Vietnam opens new rail line to Europe

As sea transport becomes increasingly difficult due to the worsening COVID pandemic, rail freight is becoming a reliable alternative for export cargo. Vietnam has recently added a rail freight route from Vietnam to Belgium's Liege City, after which containers will be transported to Rotterdam, the Netherlands by truck.

Apple's emerging markets revenue grows by 2-digits

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company set a new quarterly revenue record in the quarter that ended in June, reaching US$81.4 billion, an annual increase of 36%. It achieved double-digit growths in most of its markets, with particularly strong growth in emerging markets including India, Latin America and Vietnam.

Vietnam's ICT industry revenue increases 22% in 1H21

According to Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), the total revenue of telecommunication services in the first half of 2021 reached nearly VND66.5 trillion (US$2.89 billion), an annual increase of 5%. Mobile network speed grew by 35.5% compared to 2020. The total revenue of Vietnam's ICT industry reached US$65 billion during the period, an annual increase of 22%. The total number of digital technology enterprises increased to 61,359, up 20.11% year-on-year.

Mitsubishi, Hitachi collaborate in Thailand to test feasibility of deliveries by EV

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Thai arm of Hitachi Transport System to study the commercial viability of using electric vehicles to deliver goods in the country.





