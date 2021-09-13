中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 14, 2021
    11:27
    mostly cloudy
    31°C
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Southeast Asia roundup: Samsung, Toyota continue to be affected by Delta
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    COVID remains in effect to forcibly diminish production of car parts and electronics. Realme remains the most popular smartphone brand in the Philippines. Indonesia is opening two new economic zones to accelerate development of tech and digital economy.

    COVID in Vietnam could disrupt shipments of Samsung flagship foldable phones

    According to South Korean news outlet Money Today, Samsung could lose KRW17 billion (US$14.7 million) for each day at its facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam during shutdowns. Samsung's shipments of flagship smartphone model Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, which are produced in the province of Bac Ning, Vietnam, may also be affected.

    Japanese carmakers halt production as Delta spreads

    The outbreak of Delta variant in Southeast Asia has disrupted supply of car components. Toyota Motor has slashed global production by 40% for September. Subaru is shutting down production in Japan for another week until mid-September. Daihatsu Motor is halting production in Osaka, Japan from September 12-17.

    Realme takes top for second quarter in Philippines

    According to IDC's Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, the Philippines recorded an on-year increase of 22.6% in smartphone shipments in the second quarter in 2021. Realme remained the top smartphone brand in the country for two consecutive quarters with 24.4% market share. Vivo was in the second place with 18.2% market share. Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo were among the top-5 brands in the Philippines.

    Batam, Indonesia to have two new special economic zones

    Indonesian president Joko Widodo has recently approved the openings of two special economic zones (SEZ) in Batam, focusing on developing the high tech, digital economy, data center, logistics, tourism, and aviation industries.

