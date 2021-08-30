Southeast Asia roundup: Chip shortage worsens as COVID hits Vietnam, Malaysia

The resurging COVID outbreak in Southeast Asia is having major impact on the worldwide supply chain.

COVID disrupts supply chain in Vietnam

Intel Products Vietnam and Japan-based lens maker Hoya are taking measures to mend COVID-disrupted supply chains to minimize losses.

Chip supply constrained due to COVID in Malaysia

The resurgence of COVID is worsening the shortage of semiconductors. Chipmakers Infineon and STMicroelectronics have been forced to partially halt production in Malaysia. Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) manufacturers in Malaysia are also being affected as well by the outbreak.

VNG is considering going public in US

Vietnam's first unicorn startup VNG is discussing with its financial advisors over the possibility of going public in the US through SPAC, a deal that could raise VNG's valuation to US$2-3 billion, according to knowledgeable sources.

VinFast collaborates with fast-charger maker StoreDot

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is partnering up with Israel-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer StoreDot to develop fast-charging technologies that could charge an electric car to 80% full within five minutes. StoreDot is known for using nanosized particles instead of graphite in its fast-charging component.