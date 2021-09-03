中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 4, 2021
    06:40
    clear
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Backend firms see robust demand for MEMS microphones, audio ICs
    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's backend houses including ASE Technology, Greatek Electronics, Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE), Lingsen Precision Industries and Taiwan IC Packaging have seen clear order visibility for audio chips and MEMS microphones through the end of 2021, which will bolster their revenue gains for the months ahead, according to industry sources.

    The backend firms are all sustaining full capacity utilization to fulfill orders from Taiwan vendors of audio amplifiers, audio codecs, and MEMS microphone chip solutions needed for gaming notebooks, next-generation games consoles, and other devices supporting the stay-at-home economy, the sources said, adding that ZillTek Technology, Nuvoton Technoligy and Realtek Semiconductor are among the vendors.

    Meanwhile, international IDMs are optimistic that MEMS sensing solutions will be increasingly applied to the automotive electronics field in the longer term, in addition to extensive applications to the IT sector. Their backend partners including ASE Technology and Lingsen are expected to benefit more from the mounting demand for customized high-end MEMS sensors and other related solutions, the sources said.

    The sources continued that Taiwan OSATs have extended their delivery lead times for audio chips to two months in most of 2021 from only two weeks in the past years, which may be further prolonged as they continue to land orders shifted from Southeast Asia, where IDMs are operating their in-house packaging plants at reduced capacity amid pandemic-induced lockdowns, the sources indicated.

    The OSATs are also aggressively moving to expand wire-bonding capacities for audio chips, MCUs, and power management ICs, but the expansion progress has been affected by delivery lead times for new wire bonders being extended to nine months or longer, the sources said.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    ASE automotive capacity demand electronics gaming Greatek IC Lingsen MEMS MEMS microphone Orient Semiconductor Electronics OSE packaging Realtek Semiconductor semiconductor Taiwan
    Companies
    Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Orient Semiconductor Electronics Realtek Semiconductor
    Related stories
    Jul 22
    Backend houses see lead times prolonged notably
    May 14
    Merry sees MEMS microphone shipments grow 180% in 1Q21
    Apr 12
    Realtek facing delivery pressure for audio+LAN chips
    Nov 30, 2018
    Backend firm Lingsen optimistic about demand for MEMS
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 3, 10:15
    DataVan to release industrial PC product line, filling gaps in company product roadmap
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Thursday 2 September 2021
    MSI and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP eSport join forces in endless quest for ultimate performance and precise control
    Tuesday 31 August 2021
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Qualcomm remains high-end smartphone AP market leader
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021