Merry sees MEMS microphone shipments grow 180% in 1Q21
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's electroacoustic solutions provider Merry Electronics saw its shipments of MEMS microphones shoot up 180% on year in the first quarter of 2021, driven by strong demand for handsets, notebooks and other new applications, according to CS Chang, head of the company's microphone division.

Chang said pandemic-driven demand for teleconferencing systems and growing penetration in TWS (true wireless stereo) devices, smart TV systems and automotive applications also helped drive up Merry's shipments of MEMS microphones.

Chang said Merry will continue to explore new applications of MEMS microphones, such as healthcare, IoT, industrial control and smart production, and will also continue to develop new solutions in cooperation with major clients.

He stressed Merry is confident that it will gradually become a global top-10 vendor of MEMS microphones in the longer term.

