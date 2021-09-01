Tesla to help accelerate Japan's green energy revolution

Tesla's project to build an energy storage facility in Hokkaido could spark an energy revolution in Japan, where development of green energy is lagging as the government scratches its head for a way to reduce carbon emissions without burdening local enterprises.

In a latest draft on renewable energy, Japan raises its renewable energy target to 36-38% of total power supply by 2030, a big leap from the previous target of 22-24%. As of early 2020, Japan's renewable energy accounts for nearly 20% of total electricity supply.

Japan's monetized emission credit market is scheduled to open between FY2022-23. About 400-500 domestic and foreign companies are projected to participate, but the pricing of carbon emissions remains disputed.

While the Japanese government is still figuring out a way not to burden domestic companies with the responsibility to reduce carbon emissions, more and more Japanese companies have autonomously adopted carbon pricing and use carbon-neutral products.

In 2022, Tesla will deliver a large battery facility that can store about 6000 kWh of electricity in Hokkaido and provide for 500 regular households for a whole day. The facility, using Tesla's Megapack batteries manufactured by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), will be connected to Hokkaido's power grid.

Tesla is expected to sell each kWh for JPY50,000 (US$455), only one-fifth of the local power price.

The Japanese government previously excluded NMC battery from its subsidy programs due to stability concerns. CATL's LFP battery might be the reason why Tesla gets to keep costs low.

Tesla's technologies from solar power to power storage and green energy sales could spark a green energy revolution in Japan. Given that most LFP batteries in the world are manufactured by Chinese suppliers, Japan, despite its own advanced rechargeable battery technology, must not limit themselves to a local supply chain.