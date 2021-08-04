中文網
    Aleees progressing well in certification for cathode materials used in high-end LFP batteries
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Aleees) has progressed into third-phase certification process for cathode materials used in high-end LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries conducted by Northeast Asia-based potential clients, according to the company.

    Production certification at electric vehicle (EV) clients may take 3-5 years, and Aleees expects to finish the third phase in one year and then start preparing for mass production, the company said.

    Another six EV vendors are also working with Aleees on product development in the first phase, said the company.

    Aleees said its products are also being validated by nine developers of energy storage systems, two providers of LFP batteries used in EVs and energy storage systems and two other potential clients.

    For application of LFP batteries to energy storage systems, Aleees is in third-phase certification process for three potential clients as well as in preparation to kick off production for a Japan-based client and a Europe-based LFP battery maker, the company indicated.

    Aleees said it is in third-phase certification process for cathode materials used in solid-state lithium batteries. Development of solid-state lithium batteries matched with phosphate cathode materials is expected to help reduce production cost and increase energy capacity for such batteries, Aleees noted, adding that it has undertaken R&D in this respect for 16 years.

