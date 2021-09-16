LGES likely eyeing LFP battery market by acquiring NEC ES

South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) has acquired NEC Energy Solutions from Japan-based IT company NEC, a move that could expand the end market for its LFP batteries.

LGES reportedly has plans to build a trial production line for LFP batteries in South Korea next year. Parent company LG Chem is also said to to be planning to collaborate with Chinese battery makers for materials needed for LFP batteries.

Sources from suppliers in Taiwan told DIGITIMES that the acquisition embodies LGES's ambition in making lithium batteries. The LG group's advantages lie in its vertical integration of power supply, manufacturing from NMC and LFP batteries to developing semi-solid and solid state batteries. The acquisition will enable LGES to target the wider energy storage market in North America, Japan, and other regions.

LFP has been increasingly popular for power and energy storage after General Motors recalled its EV Bolt due to safety concerns over LGES's NMC batteries.

Another potential development of batteries is reusing retired batteries as energy storage, and battery cell manufacturers are looking for an effective way to accelerate such development.

Tesla, as one of LGES's biggest clients, is reportedly transitioning from using NMC batteries in its vehicles to using LFP batteries. The carmaker is even said to be joining the manufacturing process of batteries. China's battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is also supplying Tesla for car applications and energy storage.

Energy storage could store renewable energy supplying EV and BEVs in the future. Tesla has been developing renewable energy and solar power systems, and other OEs might follow the same path.