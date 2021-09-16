中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 16, 2021
    16:21
    partly cloudy
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Amiccom
    Sponsored
    Suppliers kicking off shipments for new AirPods
    13min ago
    Taiwan LCD driver IC suppliers say orders remain strong
    35min ago
    Highlights of the day: Monolithic/heterogeneous integration is key to semicnductor development
    38min ago
    JioPhone Next launch delays to November
    58min ago
    Chip suppliers uncertain about new iPhone sales outlook
    1h 5min ago
    Changes by IPC companies trigger new wave of component shortages
    1h 11min ago
    Indian consumers have high hopes for 5G, CMR survey shows
    1h 23min ago
    Backend firms to see strong 5G RF module demand for iPad mini 6
    2h 25min ago
    Notebook ODMs may log shipment decreases in 4Q21
    2h 29min ago
    Memory firms positive about demand for smartphones with higher internal storage
    2h 36min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    LGES likely eyeing LFP battery market by acquiring NEC ES
    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) has acquired NEC Energy Solutions from Japan-based IT company NEC, a move that could expand the end market for its LFP batteries.

    LGES reportedly has plans to build a trial production line for LFP batteries in South Korea next year. Parent company LG Chem is also said to to be planning to collaborate with Chinese battery makers for materials needed for LFP batteries.

    Sources from suppliers in Taiwan told DIGITIMES that the acquisition embodies LGES's ambition in making lithium batteries. The LG group's advantages lie in its vertical integration of power supply, manufacturing from NMC and LFP batteries to developing semi-solid and solid state batteries. The acquisition will enable LGES to target the wider energy storage market in North America, Japan, and other regions.

    LFP has been increasingly popular for power and energy storage after General Motors recalled its EV Bolt due to safety concerns over LGES's NMC batteries.

    Another potential development of batteries is reusing retired batteries as energy storage, and battery cell manufacturers are looking for an effective way to accelerate such development.

    Tesla, as one of LGES's biggest clients, is reportedly transitioning from using NMC batteries in its vehicles to using LFP batteries. The carmaker is even said to be joining the manufacturing process of batteries. China's battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is also supplying Tesla for car applications and energy storage.

    Energy storage could store renewable energy supplying EV and BEVs in the future. Tesla has been developing renewable energy and solar power systems, and other OEs might follow the same path.

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV Green energy Solar
    Tags
    China Japan NEC South Korea
    Related stories
    Sep 13
    LFP batteries surpass ternary ones in output, installation in China
    Sep 7
    SK Innovation to set up lithium-ion battery factory in China
    Sep 3
    Lithium price soars as demand outgrows supply
    Sep 2
    Apple car team reportedly in talks with Korean and Japanese suppliers
    Sep 1
    Tesla to help accelerate Japan's green energy revolution
    Aug 19
    LFP batteries maker Aleees in preparation for capacity expansion
    Aug 9
    Southeast Asia roundup: Apple strengthens Vietnam supply chain; COVID disrupts production
    Jul 20
    EV battery competition heating up
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21