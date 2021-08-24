VinFast partners with Gotion in LFP battery cell R&D

Vietnam's VinFast has disclosed it has signed an MoU with China's Gotion High-Tech, focusing on the procurement of Gotion's LFP batteries and discussion of the possibility of establishing a giga factory.

The factory would be the first-ever LFP battery cell production facility in Vietnam, said VinFast, a carmaking startup under Vingroup.

According to their agreement, VinFast and Gotion will jointly carry out the R&D and production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

LFP battery is currently the most mainstream battery technology in the global new energy vehicle market, with unique advantages of high safety and long life, according to VinFast. LFP batteries can be produced without using expensive and rare materials such as cobalt and manganese that are harmful to workers and the environment. In addition, the price of LFP batteries is competitive, which reduces the production cost of electric vehicles, especially small and medium-sized vehicles.

Gotion is a leading manufacturer of LFP batteries for electric vehicles (EV), energy storage systems, and other applications in China and across the world. The company has also had many years of experience in battery R&D. So far, Gotion has founded eight R&D centers in China, the US, Japan, Singapore, Germany and India.

Gotion chairman Zhen Li said, "Gotion High-Tech will definitely use its cutting-edge technology and rich experience in battery manufacturing to fully support VinFast's electrification strategy. VinFast electric models equipped with Gotion batteries must also be popular among consumers."

For VinFast, exploring the local production of LFP batteries in Vietnam is part of the carmaker's efforts to establish a clean energy ecosystem and localize parts supply.

"The collaboration with such a prestigious battery manufacturer in the world as Gotion is among VinFast's essential action plans for developing its smart electric cars and complete supply chains. Our ultimate objective is to establish a clean energy ecosystem, contributing to cutting carbon emissions in Vietnam as well as in VinFast's global markets," said Thai Thanh Hai, vice chairwoman of Vingroup.

To reinforce its electrification strategy, VinFast has been fostering collaborations with a number of partners around the world, including those from Israel, Taiwan and the US. These ties are aimed at boosting R&D and application of the most advanced battery technologies, such as solid-state battery, extreme fast charging, new materials and new battery designs.

Vingroup has recently established VinES Energy Solutions JSC focusing on research and manufacture of batteries for EV. VinFast also has plans to build production facilities for battery and charging equipment in the US and Europe, as part of its global expansion strategy.