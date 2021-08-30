Startups and Tesla's launch make 2021 a turning point for India EV

India, the world's second-largest two-wheeler market, is seeing much more investments coming in one after another in its EV industry, this year.

Prior to all the big moves from carmakers, VCs in India have been acting very aggressively to enlarge their domestic EV market since 2019. Data from EY India showed that EV investment in India had reached US$460 million that year after SoftBank's Vision Fund invested US$265 million in Ola Electric, according to Economic Times.

This year, Tesla has announced it will start selling in India; Ola Electric's world's largest e-scooter factory has gone into production this month.

Japan-based Suzuki has chosen India for its first EV launch. Tata Motors plans to build 10 electric cars by 2025. Mahindra & Mahindra is investing INR30 billion (US$400 million) in making EVs in three years.

The list is not over. Hero Moto Corp is providing BaaS services in collaboration with Taiwan-based Gogoro. Bajaj Auto has established a subsidiary to make EVs. TVS Motor increased capital spending by 33% for 2022FY to INR8 billion to produce and sell more EVs.

All these investment announcements came in this year alone. Looking back to 2020, the number of Investments was significant but the total amount declined due to the lack of unicorns and the global pandemic. Partner at EY India Randhir Kochhar said the money-raising activities in India's EV value chain have never stopped between VCs, private-equity funds, and strategic investors.

Renowned brands like Tesla wanting to venture into the India market indicates the magnitude of India's potential demand and helps attract more investment from competitors.

From January to July 2021, a total increase in production capacity of EVs in India was promised by foreign and local carmakers including Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Mahindra & Mahindra, C4V, Hyundai Motors, reached INR250.5 billion, according to Economic Times.

As of 2020, India sold less than 5,000 electric cars and about 100,000-150,000 e-scooters each year. The market is far smaller than China and the US. Despite India's potential demand, lacking sufficient charging infrastructures remains the biggest challenge that stops consumers from purchasing an EV car.

In the same period of time, some Indian e-scooter startups including Ola, Hero, and Revolt Motors have raised a total of INR16.5 billion. The fact that two-wheelers are more commonly used in India gave these e-scooter startups a push forward.

After lockdown lifted this year, sales of e-scooters are gradually coming back up. CEEW's data show that sales of electric two- and four-wheelers from January to July this year have reached 110,000 units, an equivalent to total sales throughout 2020.

This June, the Federal government of India increased the subsidies for e-scooter battery storage from INR10,000 to INR150,000 per kWh with a ceiling of 40% of the vehicle price. The FAME II subsidy has been extended to March 2024.