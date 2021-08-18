中文網
    Inductor maker King Core sees order visibility extended to 2022
    Aug 18, 21:40
    Huahong hikes 12-inch fab capacity in Wuxi
    Aug 18, 20:31
    Supply of 4G smartphone chips falls short of demand
    Aug 18, 20:28
    Supply of polarizer materials stays tight, says BenQ Materials
    Aug 18, 20:24
    Edison Opto expects automotive chip shortage to improve in September
    Aug 18, 20:20
    China foundries enjoy robust demand from domestic market
    Aug 18, 20:15
    LCD driver IC prices likely to hold steady
    Aug 18, 20:14
    PCB firm Chin-Poon swings to profit in 2Q21
    Aug 18, 20:14
    EV + Green Energy
    Asus IoT, Fortune Electric set up EV charging station featuring license plate recognition in Taiwan
    Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Asus IoT, a business unit under Asustek Computer, and electrical machinery maker Fortune Electric have jointly set up an electric vehicle (EV) power charging station in Taipei featuring the former's AI-powered ALPR (automatic license-plate recognition) solution.

    Asus IoT said the station is based on CCS1 and CHAdeMo double interface standards.

    The solution consists of Asus IoT Tinker Board Edge R, a single-board edge computer for AI application, and in-house-developed AI-based ALPR software, Asus IoT general manager Chao Kuo-wei said. The ALPR software can reach recognition accuracy of 99.99%, and built-in machine learning technology enables it to keep improving efficiency in recognition even in conditions with poor ambient light, Chao noted, adding Asus IoT Cloud Console management platform can monitor operation of such power charging stations.

    The ALPR Edge AI development kit enables system integration service providers to create various terminal solutions including EV-use power charging stations, access control and digital signage, Chao indicated.

    Fortune has established EV DC power charging stations under its Evalue brand since 2014 and, and for long-term development of the business spun off the business unit in mid-2021, company CEO Hsu I-sheng said.

