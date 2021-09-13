中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 14, 2021
    Tech EV + Green Energy
    India reportedly to subsidize only new energy vehicles
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    India's production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have proven fruitful in promoting local handset manufacturing; however, the government has not disclosed further PLI details for the automotive segment since it was announced in November 2020. Industry sources indicated that the government wants to subsidize only electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen-fueled vehicle.

    PLI for carmaking and car parts is the highest among 13 PLI schemes, amounting to INR570.4 billion (US$7.8 billion), and one of the only two schemes that have not been approved by the cabinet. The other is PLI for synthetic fabrics.

    Reuters has cited multiple industry sources as saying that it is possible that only EVs, cell-fueled vehicles and related car parts can receive subsidies. Safety-related components, sensors, lidars, and other car-use IoTs may also be included.

    India's local carmakers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have launched EV models. Tata's Nexon EV was the bestselling EV in India in 2020.

    Tesla is still negotiating with the Indian government over tariffs. The local authority has reportedly demanded that Tesla manufacture the cars in India.

    Last month, India made another push in developing hydrogen energy. Prime minister Narendra Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission on Independence Day in August.

    Indian Oil, JSW Energy, and Reliance Industries have each announced their hydrogen energy plans, but no carmakers have come forward with plans to build hydrogen-fuel vehicles.

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    India
