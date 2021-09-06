中文網
    Taipei
    Mon, Sep 6, 2021
    22:33
    mostly clear
    29°C
    Tech IT + CE
    Global hiring can be pain-free: Q&A with Slasify CEO Carlos Wang and SparkLabs Taipei managing partner Edgar Chiu
    Judy Lin, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Hiring employees from many different countries can be a long process of legal and accounting counseling and can keep businesses from accessing foreign markets sound and fast. Singapore-based HR tech startup Slasify offers solutions to legal compliance and payroll transfers. In an interview with DIGITIMES, Slasify CEO Carlos Wang and SparkLabs Taipei managing partner Edgar Chiu are sharing what they see in the HR tech industry.

    Q: What motivated you to provide HR solutions?

    Wang: Initially, our target market was China. We wanted to help businesses find freelancers around the world. But after a trip to Singapore, we realized we would have more business opportunities in Southeast Asia. So we moved our headquarter to Singapore.

    Finding the right talent is not difficult. The problem is the follow-up procedures after hiring a foreign employee. How to calculate payroll? How to settle social insurance and income taxes? What are the local employment regulations? Very few companies offered this kind of service back then, so we focused on providing solutions to global hiring, rather than just talent-hunting.

    Q: Every country has different laws and rules for doing business and remittance. How does Slasify help clients solve these HR problems that involve more than one law system?

    Wang: We just learn it by doing it. We needed help from local attorneys and accountants at first, but eventually, we found out that, in most countries, there's a pattern to follow and the logic behind the process is the same. Some variables could be different based on where the company is.

    The flexibility in international remittance is the biggest reason we chose to base in a financial hub like Singapore. Singapore's financial regulations are more liberal. Tax laws are very specific. So the risks to violate the laws here are low. Singapore and the UK have pretty similar rules regarding cross-border finances, so it's been quite convenient to manage forex funds here.

    Our cash flow system provides different ways to manage over 120 currencies, including bank wires, Western Union, third-party payment services, and e-wallet.

    Q: Do you charge your clients by a fixed price or by the number of countries they are based in?

    Wang: We offer three subscription plans. One is for a business that has not set up an entity. The other is for a business that has an entity in one single country. And the third is for a business that has employees in multiple countries across Southeast Asia. The fee is usually 1% of the total amount of payroll we handle for them every month, but it varies if they are based in a specific country or have a unique business model.

    For example, the percentage gets lower for a part-time payroll and gets higher for a full-time payroll, dependent on the risk that we have to take for them. All in all, we handle everything for our clients after they hire someone.

    Our first big-name client is a state-owned media company from Malaysia. They hired nearly 100 people across six countries within six months. To expand so fast is costly, but it was fast with our solution. A lot of our clients chose us because they wanted speed over everything else.

    Q: How big is your team right now? And how much does Salsify expect to raise this year? What's next?

    Wang: We have more than ten people in our team right now, and most of them are Taiwanese. We collaborate with workers from other Asian countries, Europe, and the US remotely. We have another headquarter in France and are on our way to Estonia, Dubai, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Some of our clients are based in Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

    The Middle East is a highly potential market for us and has the highest conversion rate. There are not many HR service providers there so we have an advantage.

    Our goal for fundraising this year is US$3 million. There are a lot of unicorn HR tech startups in the market with over US$1 billion in valuation, like Papaya Global. So the demand and potential are huge. We want to distinguish ourselves from others. Part of the raised funds will be used to expand our business to 50 cities or 50 countries. We also want to hire more developers and get certified by ISO.

    Q: What does SparkLabs Taipei see in the HR tech industry? Could you share some insights?

    Chiu: SparkLabs has encountered many challenges in helping startups grow. One of them is time. For a small network startup, it's almost impossible to find certified local professionals to assist with law compliance and finances. Slasify solves all the problems. They connect businesses with the talents they need and help them go through the bottleneck.

    Slasify and other startups that SparkLabs Taipei has invested in providing a whole package of solutions for businesses that are expanding to foreign countries. For example, we have invested in cross-border payment transfer service EMQ SEND and BayPay, cross-border logistics service Spaceship and Pickupp, and remote software developer headhunter Terminal 1.

    Left: Carlos Wang, Slasify CEO Right: Edgar Chiu, SparkLabs Taipiei partner Photo Credit: DIGITIMES

    Left: Carlos Wang, Slasify CEO; Right: Edgar Chiu, SparkLabs Taipei managing partner

    Photo Credit: DIGITIMES

