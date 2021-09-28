中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 30, 2021
    14:49
    mostly clear
    32°C
    Ola reveals new mobility services with potential 1.3 billion user base
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Ola Cabs plans to produce kick scooters, e-bikes, drones, and even flying cars in the future, according to founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

    The SoftBank-backed Indian unicorn startup plans to add these new energy vehicles to its "new mobility services," and they will cost 80% less to run compared to internal combustion engine cars, said Aggarwal in a blog post on the website of Ola Cabs.

    Ola Cabs' riding-hailing services come with a variety of vehicles including three-wheelers, scooters, and taxis that could go around the city or go from city to city. In the future, Ola will offer more diverse electric vehicles (EV) and personalized commute experience based on users' individual needs.

    They now have approximately 100 million users and see the potential to expand its user base to 1.3 billion.

    Aggarwal said Ola Electric's S1 e-scooter is available on its digital retail platform. In the future, the platform will be open to other OEMs and customers will have more options through the platform.

    According to Entrackr, Ola might be planning to go public in the first half of 2022.

    According to CB Insights, Ola Cabs is the fifth largest unicorn startup in India with a valuation of US$6.3 billion.

