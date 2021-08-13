中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    14:25
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    G-Tech Optoelectronics becomes OEM supplier of automotive 3D-forming cover glass
    7min ago
    Gudeng to invest NT$380 million in Symtek
    9min ago
    Xintec optimistic about 3Q21
    11min ago
    ABF substrate technology advancing fast, says Unimicron chairman
    18min ago
    Compal expects notebook chip shortage to continue into 2022
    24min ago
    IC shortage to remain challenging in 2022, says ASE
    35min ago
    Notebook companies see mixed shipment prospects for 2022
    Aug 12, 20:32
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Realme wins the Philippines' largest smartphone market share
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Philippines Channel Share Tracker report, Chinese mobile phone maker Realme has become the top brand with the highest shipments and market share in the Philippines in the second quarter this year.

    The Philippines has seen shipments of smartphones rise by 30% on year in the second quarter as the economy and consumption grow. The majority of consumers are middle-class workers and the younger generation. Despite increasing COVID cases, demand for new smartphones remains strong in the second quarter. Smartphones have become more essential to people's daily lives during the pandemic.

    Realme's market share reached 21% in the second quarter in the Philippines. Oppo's got 20%, while Samsung and Vivo have each got 19% and 18% market share. The fifth is Xiaomi with 9%.

    According to the tracker report, Filipino consumers are ditching feature phone for smartphones more quickly now as telecom operator promotes 4G/5G networks and OEM phone makers promote the ecosystem centering smartphones.

    Online retailers are more important than ever during the pandemic. Lazada and Shopee reported astonishing growth. In the second quarter, online sales of smartphones grew 65% on year, accounting for 15% of total smartphone sales in the Philippines. Realme has 32% of the online market share, maintaining its lead in both online and offline markets.

    One of the main 5G operators in the Philippines, Smart, owns a national-wide 5G network coverage. The other operator Globe is also expanding rapidly. 5G phones are getting cheaper as more infrastructures are built. About 7% of the smartphone users in the Philippines are using 5G network.

    Share of smartphone shipments in 2Q21

    Source: Counterpoint Research, compiled by Digitimes August 2021

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices Wireless networking
    Tags
    5G mobile phone Philippines
    Related stories
    Jun 23
    Realme to produce wearables in India
    Jun 7
    Realme aims to ship 100 million 5G phones in 3 years
    May 27
    Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme cut shipment goals further
    Dec 24
    Realme expects significant handset sales growth in India
    Dec 23
    Realme launches MediaTek-powered 5G phones in Taiwan
    Dec 11
    Realme aims to be top-5 brand in Taiwan
    Related topics
    5G
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research