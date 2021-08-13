Realme wins the Philippines' largest smartphone market share

According to Counterpoint Research's Monthly Philippines Channel Share Tracker report, Chinese mobile phone maker Realme has become the top brand with the highest shipments and market share in the Philippines in the second quarter this year.

The Philippines has seen shipments of smartphones rise by 30% on year in the second quarter as the economy and consumption grow. The majority of consumers are middle-class workers and the younger generation. Despite increasing COVID cases, demand for new smartphones remains strong in the second quarter. Smartphones have become more essential to people's daily lives during the pandemic.

Realme's market share reached 21% in the second quarter in the Philippines. Oppo's got 20%, while Samsung and Vivo have each got 19% and 18% market share. The fifth is Xiaomi with 9%.

According to the tracker report, Filipino consumers are ditching feature phone for smartphones more quickly now as telecom operator promotes 4G/5G networks and OEM phone makers promote the ecosystem centering smartphones.

Online retailers are more important than ever during the pandemic. Lazada and Shopee reported astonishing growth. In the second quarter, online sales of smartphones grew 65% on year, accounting for 15% of total smartphone sales in the Philippines. Realme has 32% of the online market share, maintaining its lead in both online and offline markets.

One of the main 5G operators in the Philippines, Smart, owns a national-wide 5G network coverage. The other operator Globe is also expanding rapidly. 5G phones are getting cheaper as more infrastructures are built. About 7% of the smartphone users in the Philippines are using 5G network.

Share of smartphone shipments in 2Q21

Source: Counterpoint Research, compiled by Digitimes August 2021