    Realme aims to sell another 100 million handsets in two years
    Max Wang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Chinese handset maker Realme aims to reach 200 million smartphone unit sales globally in the next two years and meanwhile is accelerating deployments of AIoT products to promote brand value. The vendor has sold 100 million handsets globally in the past three years.

    CFO at Realme Taiwan Hsiang-wei Chung said Realme has seen tremendous sales in Asia since the brand was launched in 2018. Realme entered the Europe market in 2019 and is now one of the top-5 handset brands in Europe.

    According to Chung, Realme sells fast because it satisfies consumers' demand faster and better than other brands and puts some high-end features in mid- and low-end phones. With high performance-to-cost ratio, Realme was able to achieve success in such a short time.

    Realme is considering shortening the time gap between new product launches to keep sales momentum going.

    Realme's AIoT ecosystem, consisting of five products lines - audio device, wearables, smart display, tablet, and notebook - evolves around mobile phones. There are also smart home appliances such as robotic vacuums and air purifier in the ecosystem.

    Its wearable is now the sixth best-seller in Taiwan, chasing after Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung.

    As business grows, Realme Taiwan will keep its online retailers intact with more products available, and will enhance collaborations with physical retailers, in particular chain convenience stores.

