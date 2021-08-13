中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 14, 2021
    12:23
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom
    Xiaomi becomes the top smartphone brand in Thailand
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    According to Canalys' latest research report, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi became the number-one smartphone brand in Thailand with a 21% market share in the second quarter this year, surpassing Samsung for the first time. Samsung fell to third place with a 19% market share.

    According to Bangkok Post, Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the second quarter increased 200% on year. Xiaomi Thailand's country manager Jonathan Kang said Xiaomi has been investing consistently in high-end technology and innovations, which has attracted customers.

    Coming after Xiaomi are Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Realme. Samsung's smartphone shipments declined 15% on year in the second quarter in Thailand.

    In the second quarter, Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the world reached 52.8 million units, the second-highest among all brands, growing 83% on year. Samsung has the highest smartphone shipments around the world in the same quarter, growing 8% on year, with an 18% market share.

    Canalys' research manager Ben Stanton was cited as saying Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in Latin America, Africa, and Western Europe are also growing tremendously, rising by 300%, 150%, and 50% respectively. While focusing on high-end devices, Xiaomi will be facing tough competition from Oppo and Vivo, who are also looking to start an extensive compaign to increase their market share.

    Top 5 smartphone brands in Thailand for 2Q21

    Vendor

    Market Share

    Shipments (YoY)

    1

    Xiaomi

    21%

    200%

    2

    Oppo

    19%

    -2%

    3

    Samsung

    19%

    -15%

    4

    Vivo

    15%

    -31%

    5

    Realme

    8%

    -28%

    Source: Canalys Compiled by DIGITIMES August 2021

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    brand handset smartphone Thailand Xiaomi
    Related stories
    Aug 10
    China smartphone shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Aug 5
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Aug 4
    Unisoc raises smartphone chip prices
    Aug 3
    Smartphone shipment rebounds in India
    Aug 3
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    Aug 3
    Views from Taiwan (6): China's smartphone industry is reshuffling
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research