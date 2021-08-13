Xiaomi becomes the top smartphone brand in Thailand

According to Canalys' latest research report, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi became the number-one smartphone brand in Thailand with a 21% market share in the second quarter this year, surpassing Samsung for the first time. Samsung fell to third place with a 19% market share.

According to Bangkok Post, Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the second quarter increased 200% on year. Xiaomi Thailand's country manager Jonathan Kang said Xiaomi has been investing consistently in high-end technology and innovations, which has attracted customers.

Coming after Xiaomi are Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Realme. Samsung's smartphone shipments declined 15% on year in the second quarter in Thailand.

In the second quarter, Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the world reached 52.8 million units, the second-highest among all brands, growing 83% on year. Samsung has the highest smartphone shipments around the world in the same quarter, growing 8% on year, with an 18% market share.

Canalys' research manager Ben Stanton was cited as saying Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in Latin America, Africa, and Western Europe are also growing tremendously, rising by 300%, 150%, and 50% respectively. While focusing on high-end devices, Xiaomi will be facing tough competition from Oppo and Vivo, who are also looking to start an extensive compaign to increase their market share.

Top 5 smartphone brands in Thailand for 2Q21 Vendor Market Share Shipments (YoY) 1 Xiaomi 21% 200% 2 Oppo 19% -2% 3 Samsung 19% -15% 4 Vivo 15% -31% 5 Realme 8% -28%

Source: Canalys Compiled by DIGITIMES August 2021