Xiaomi becomes the top smartphone brand in Thailand

According to Canalys' latest research report, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi became the number-one smartphone brand in Thailand with a 21% market share in the second quarter this year, surpassing Samsung for the first time. Samsung fell to third place with a 19% market share.
According to Bangkok Post, Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the second quarter increased 200% on year. Xiaomi Thailand's country manager Jonathan Kang said Xiaomi has been investing consistently in high-end technology and innovations, which has attracted customers.
Coming after Xiaomi are Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, and Realme. Samsung's smartphone shipments declined 15% on year in the second quarter in Thailand.
In the second quarter, Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the world reached 52.8 million units, the second-highest among all brands, growing 83% on year. Samsung has the highest smartphone shipments around the world in the same quarter, growing 8% on year, with an 18% market share.
Canalys' research manager Ben Stanton was cited as saying Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in Latin America, Africa, and Western Europe are also growing tremendously, rising by 300%, 150%, and 50% respectively. While focusing on high-end devices, Xiaomi will be facing tough competition from Oppo and Vivo, who are also looking to start an extensive compaign to increase their market share.
Top 5 smartphone brands in Thailand for 2Q21
Vendor
Market Share
Shipments (YoY)
1
Xiaomi
21%
200%
2
Oppo
19%
-2%
3
Samsung
19%
-15%
4
Vivo
15%
-31%
5
Realme
8%
-28%
Source: Canalys Compiled by DIGITIMES August 2021